Spider-Noir release time in India: When and where to watch the 8-episode series

New Delhi:

Spider-Noir is finally set to arrive, and this time, fans are getting a much darker version of the Spider-Man world. Set in 1930s New York, the live-action series blends crime, mystery, detective drama, and superhero action into one gritty story. The show has already generated strong buzz online, especially because Nicolas Cage is returning to the Spider-Man universe after previously voicing Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

And the best part? Viewers will get two ways to experience it. Every episode will stream in both "authentic black and white" and "true-hue full colour".

Spider-Noir: When and where to watch

Spider-Noir has been released globally on Prime Video on May 27, 2026. All eight episodes dropped together for binge-watching. In India, the series started streaming around 12:30 pm IST. Meanwhile, viewers in the US got early access to MGM+ from May 25, two days before the global release.

Spider-Noir: All you need to know about the cast

Apart from Nicolas Cage, Spider-Noir also stars Lamorne Morris as journalist Robbie Robertson and Li Jun Li as lounge singer Cat Hardy. Brendan Gleeson essays the role of crime boss Silvermane, while Jack Huston appears as Flint Marko, better known as Sandman. Abraham Popoola also features in a key role. Reports further suggest that Man-Spider, one of the darker Spider-Man variants, could appear in the series as well.

The project has been backed by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, the creative team behind the Spider-Verse animated films. Harry Bradbeer has directed the series, while Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot serve as co-showrunners.

What is Spider-Noir about?

Unlike the usual Spider-Man stories packed with humour and colourful high-school adventures, Spider-Noir leans heavily into a darker, more emotional tone. Nicolas Cage plays Ben Reilly, an ageing private investigator living in Depression-era New York. Long before becoming a detective, he was known across the city as a masked vigilante called 'The Spider'.

However, after a tragic incident changed his life, Ben stepped away from that identity and chose a quieter existence. Things begin to spiral again when he takes up a mysterious case connected to dangerous mobsters and powerful enemies lurking in the city’s underworld.

Also read: From Season 4 Episode 6 delayed: Here's the new India release date