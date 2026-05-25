From Season 4 Episode 6 delayed: Here's the new India release date

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From continues to pull viewers deeper into its unsettling and mysterious world, and now fans are eagerly waiting for Season 4 Episode 6. Led by Harold Perrineau, the horror mystery drama has built a loyal fanbase thanks to its eerie storytelling and constant twists. Created by John Griffin, the series also stars Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Ricky He and Hannah Cheramy in important roles.

As the story slowly uncovers more secrets surrounding the strange town, curiosity about the next episode has only grown stronger. Many viewers have been waiting for updates after From Season 4 Episode 6 faced a week's delay.

From Season 4 Episode 6: New release date and India streaming time

For those unaware, From 4 Episode 6, titled 'The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter', was originally expected to release on May 24, 2026, globally and a day later, on May 25 in India on Prime Video. However, the sixth episode has now been delayed and will premiere on Sunday, May 31, 2026. For Indian viewers, the episode will be available to stream on Monday, June 1, 2026, at 6.30 am.

How are fans reacting to the delay of From Season 4 Episode 6?

Fans wait for the whole week for each Episode of From. They were certainly disheartened with the delay. Taking to the comment box, a section of users demanded that two episodes should be released on May 31/June 1. The show's loyalists wrote, "Vote for 2 episode on 31st", "We really need to get 2 episodes instead of one for next week", "Next episode is going to be a filler episode for sure", "I waited for 7 days just to know No episode this weekend", "Not happy we are not getting an episode this Sunday", "Just not cool to keep making us wait. We waited almost 2 years for season 4. You dropped all that information on ep 5 now you want us to wait another week. Im livid", and others.

How many episodes does From Season 4 have?

According to IMDb, Season 4 of From consists of 10 episodes in total. So far, five episodes have already been released, with each episode running for around 48 to 55 minutes.

Here’s the complete episode list for the season:

Episode 1: The Arrival

Episode 2: Fray

Episode 3: Merrily We Go

Episode 4: Of Myths and Monsters

Episode 5: What A Long Strange Trip It's Been

Episode 6: The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter (Unreleased)

Episode 7: Best Laid Plans (Unreleased)

Episode 8: Heavy Is The Head (Unreleased)

Episode 9: The Calm Before (Unreleased)

Episode 10: If A Tree Falls in The Forest (Unreleased)

Also read: From season 4: Is episode 5 out on Prime Video? Know what to expect, cast and weekly release guide