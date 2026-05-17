From season 4: Is episode 5 out on Prime Video? Know what to expect, cast and weekly release guide

New Delhi:

The horror thriller series From was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 20, 2026, and since then has steadily gained popularity for its eerie plot, creepy ambiance, and convincing acting skills.

Fans who have been waiting for the fifth episode will be able to watch it online, as the makers will release From season 4 episode 5 at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 17, 2026 on Prime Video. The show features Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Hannah Cheramy, and Simon Webster in key roles.

From Season 4 Episode 5 India release schedule

For viewers in India, From Season 4 Episode 5 titled, What a Long Strange Trip It's Been, will vbe available to stream on Prime Video in an hour.

From Season 4 Episode 5: Plot

Synopsis for the upcoming episode goes, 'Boyd and Jade embark upon a mad scramble for clues, as a trip to town for supplies becomes frighteningly dangerous.'

In today's episode, Jade Junior takes his counterpart into the Colony House, where a number of deceased individuals who have been haunting his visions are hanging out in front with violins. It only takes some encouragement for him to understand that these people are his counterparts from past incarnations in Fromville.

From Season 4: Cast

The From season 4 features a strong star cast which includes:

Elizabeth Saunders

Catalina Sandino Moreno

Eion Bailey

Hannah Cheramy

Simon Webster

Ricky He

Chloe Van Landschoot

Corteon Moore

Pegah Ghafoori

David Alpay

Avery Konrad

Scott McCord

Nathan D Simmons

Kaelen Ohm

Angela Moore

AJ Simmons

Julia Doyle

Robert Joy

Samantha Brown

How many episodes does From Season 4 have?

Season 4 of From consists of 10 episodes, which is the same number as the previous seasons of the series, with each episode airing weekly on Sundays.

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