British national working with BCCI for IPL 2026 matches found dead in Mumbai's Trident hotel room

Mumbai:

Even as the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going on in full flow in its first week, the tournament has been hit with unfortunate news. A British national, working as a broadcast engineer with the BCCI for the IPL 2026 matches, was found dead in his room at Mumbai's Trident Hotel.

The deceased has been identified as Ian Williams Langford, a British citizen, who was staying in the hotel since March 24. He was specifically in India to cover the ongoing IPL matches, but his death has sparked major concern now. On March 29, the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After the match, Ian returned to his hotel room (No. 2715) late in the evening. The next day, the receptionist tried calling his room, but there was no response from Ian. After some time, the hotel staff went to check on him because there had been no response from inside for a long time.

Ian was found lying on the floor of his room

The staff opened his room using a master key and found Ian Langford lying on the floor. The in-house doctor of the hotel was informed soon after, but the broadcast engineer was declared dead. The accidental death report has been registered at the Marine Drive Police Station, and the investigation is underway into the matter.

Ian's death has brought back the memories of Dean Jones passing away in September 2020 during the IPL. A well-known commentator, Jones died due to a heart attack, even as all the personnel related to IPL, including the players, were inside a bubble due to COVID-19 restrictions.

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