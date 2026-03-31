PBKS vs GT pitch report: How will surface at MYS International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur play in IPL 2026?

New Delhi:

Game 4 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Punjab Kings take on Gujarat Titans. The two sides are set to lock horns at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on March 31, and the two teams will hope to get off to a good start and aim for a victorious performance in the clash.

It is worth noting that Punjab Kings will be coming into the game as the finalists of the last year. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Kings were defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final, and they will hope to improve in the upcoming season and the clash.

As for Gujarat Titans, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the side will hope to go for their second title, and it could be interesting to see how they go about this against Punjab Kings.

MYS International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur pitch report

The surface at the MYS International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, is one that is preferred by the batter. A high-scoring encounter could be on the cards on such a surface, and opting to bat first could prove to be a wise decision.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

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