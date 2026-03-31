Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi fined after breach of security protocols during PSL 2026

New Delhi:

In a major development, PSL (Pakistan Super League) franchise Lahore Qalandars has come forward and fined ace pacer Shaheen Afridi PKR 1 million after a review of an internal breach of security protocols at the team hotel on March 28.

It is worth noting that the incident involves Shaheen Afridi and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, both of whom are a part of Lahore Qalandars’ squad in the ongoing PSL season. The reports stated that four unauthorised visitors were initially denied permission to enter the players’ floor at the hotel despite formal requests being made to security officials and the PCB.

The report further stated that the two players disregarded the same and escorted the visitors to the hotel room where they were for at least three hours, which went against the advice of on-guard personnel.

Lahore Qalandars released a statement regarding the same

With the incident coming to light, Lahore Qalandars came forward and released a statement where they revealed that they will be imposing a hefty fine on Shaheen Afridi and appreciated the efforts of the security personnel present at the hotel in helping maintain a safe environment for the players.

"In the interest of maintaining discipline and demonstrating accountability, the franchise has taken a voluntary and proactive step by imposing a fine of PKR 1 million on Shaheen Shah Afridi for his involvement. Lahore Qalandars has also formally communicated a detailed response, along with its observations on the matter, to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB),"

"The franchise expressed its sincere appreciation for the efforts of security personnel, recognising their essential role in ensuring a safe and secure environment for players, officials, and spectators. While underscoring that the matter arose from a misunderstanding rather than any deliberate attempt to violate established procedures, Lahore Qalandars reiterated its full respect for all security protocols," added the statement.

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