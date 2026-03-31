'Don't say anything wrong': R Ashwin defends Barsapara Stadium's pitch after CSK's humiliating loss against RR

New Delhi:

The 3rd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Rajasthan Royals register a brilliant victory against Chennai Super Kings. The two sides locked horns at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on March 30, and RR managed to register a dominant eight-wicket victory.

The clash began with Rajasthan coming in to bowl first, and the Riyan Parag-led side limited the five-time champions to a score of 127 runs in the first innings through their brilliant performance with the ball. However, chasing down the target, RR made quick work of CSK, chasing down the target in just 12.1 overs.

After the game, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and came to the defence of the pitch that was in play at the stadium in Guwahati.

"RR outplayed, outclassed, did everything to CSK. Please don't say anything wrong about the wicket, I won't accept that. There was some moisture in this wicket, it was under the covers, but it is not a 127-run wicket. Sanju Samson came after such a good World Cup, he played with a certain tempo there, and suddenly, he had to change it a bit. It was a wicket where you needed to take some time to play," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad gave his take on the conditions

After the game, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad came forward and talked about his side’s performance. He also revealed how the conditions were quite tough at the start of the game.

"The conditions at the start were very tough specially facing Jofra and Burger. Even against the medium pacer it was not easy, it was turning for the spinners too. Yes, we could have been better with the bat and showed some batsmanship, took it deep but in this modern game you never know how much is enough, it was just one of those days, not at all frustrated," Ruturaj Gaikwad said during the post-match presentation.

Also Read: