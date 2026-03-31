Vaibhav Sooryavanshi joins Yashasvi Jaiswal in elite list after manic half century against CSK

New Delhi:

Game 3 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Chennai Super Kings. The two sides took centre stage at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 30, and it was Rajasthan Royals who came out on top after a brilliant performance.

After limiting CSK to a score of 127 runs, RR managed to chase down the target in just 12.1 overs, and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was at the top of the world in the run chase. Opening the innings for RR, Sooryavanshi scored 52 runs in 17 deliveries, completing his half-century in just 15 balls.

Doing so, he joined Yashasvi Jaiswal in the list of RR players with the fastest half-century in the IPL. Jaiswal sits atop the list with his half-century in just 13 deliveries in 2023. Sooryavanshi has now broken his own record of 17 balls and is now in second with 15 deliveries.

Sooryavanshi’s stellar knock helped Rajasthan Royals make quick work of Chennai Super Kings and register their first win of the IPL 2026 season.

Sooryavanshi reflected on his performance after the game

After the game, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came forward and talked about how he planned well for the game, aiming to attack the five-time champions in the powerplay itself and backing himself to do good in the clash.

“I didn’t really do anything outside - there was supposed to be a cake cutting, but I went to sleep early to avoid the cake-smearing (on how he celebrated his birthday). The plan today was simply to execute well in the powerplay - initially the wicket felt a bit sticky, but as the ball got older, it started coming onto the bat nicely (on his batting approach). I do think about defence, but today our plan was to control the game in the powerplay because in a small chase, that phase is crucial - if the bowling team does well there, the game can tilt their way, but our powerplay went really well (on his aggressive intent),” Sooryavanshi said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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