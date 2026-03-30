Rajasthan Royals maul CSK to break 12-year-old record, start IPL 2026 campaign on high

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals have handed Chennai Super Kings a huge drubbing in their IPL 2026 opener at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, with a stellar all-round show. Set up by their bowlers, RR chased down a meagre 128 in Guwahati with their biggest win in IPL history (in terms of balls remaining).

Openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge with the bat after the bowlers laid a brilliant platform. The hard-hitting sensation Suryavanshi scored a 15-ball fifty, ending up making 52 off 17, while Jaiswal anchored the chase. RR took only 12.1 overs to hunt the total down, making it their biggest win in terms of balls left. They chased down the target with eight wickets in hand and 47 balls to spare. RR's previous largest win in this regard was with 42 balls left, which they achieved against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2014.

RR's biggest wins in terms of balls remaining:

1 - 47 balls remaining vs CSK in 2026

2 - 41 balls remaining vs RCB in 2014

3 - 41 balls remaining vs KKR in 2023

4 - 35 balls remaining vs KTK in 2011

5 - 34 balls remaining vs CSK in 2008

Suryavanshi scored the second-fastest fifty for RR

While Jaiswal and captain Riyan Parag took the team home, Suryavanshi played a strong hand of 52. He got to his fifty off 15 balls, which is now the second quickest by an RR player in IPL history.

Quickets fifty for RR in IPL (by balls):

13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023

15 - Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs CSK, Guwahati, 2026*

17 - Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs GT, Jaipur, 2025

18 - Jos Buttler vs DD, Delhi, 2018

RR bowlers rock CSK's batting

CSK's batting was rocked by the RR bowlers. Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Ravindra Jadeja all shared two wickets each to put the Super Kings down. None of the CSK batters got going, and they even sent an SOS call to Sarfaraz Khan for being the Impact Sub. None of CSK's top four got to double digits, and only one scored over 20.

CSK were reeling at 41/4 after the powerplay, and it all got worse as they kept losing wickets left, right and centre. Jamie Overton's 36-ball 43 was the only saving grace in an otherwise poor batting outing. His 43 is now the highest for CSK at No.8 in an IPL match. However, his lone fight was not enough as the Royals' batters finished the job quickly.