'Not frustrated at all': CSK captain Gaikwad feels 'good to start with lot of mistakes' after RR drubbing

New Delhi:

Despite being thrashed by the Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2026 opener, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad does not feel 'frustrated at all'. The five-time champions were catapulted by the Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. CSK were shot out for just 127, and had No.8 Jamie Overton not scored those 43 runs, they could well have been dismissed for below 100.

In reply, the Royals hunted down the target in just 12.1 overs and eight wickets in hand, making it their biggest IPL win in terms of balls remaining. Gaikwad reasoned that the sticky conditions on offer were the key reason for his team's downfall in Guwahati. With rain falling in the build-up to this game, the conditions seemed sticky, but CSK were still poor with the bat.

Gaikwad addresses broadcasters after loss

CSK captain Gaikwad spoke to the broadcasters and reflected on the loss. "(Frustrated?) Not much, to be honest. I felt the conditions at the start were really tough, especially when facing Jofra and Burger," Gaikwad said after the loss.

"They bowled brilliant lengths, and even after that, to a medium-pacer, it was slightly tough. You could see even the spinners were getting some assistance as well. Yes, we would have been better in batting, we would have taken the game deep, showed some batsmanship, maybe take the game till 150-160. But nowadays, you never know what's a good score, so you just have to keep going. So I think it was just one of those days where the wicket was slightly on the tougher side. So not frustrated at all," he added.

'Good to start with lot of mistakes': Gaikwad

The CSK skipper further stated that he and his team will look to put this game behind them and will only aim to improve from here. "You just put it behind you and move on. We've got a game in another three days. Make sure that everyone is in a good headspace. One good thing is that there are a lot of youngsters in the group. So, probably a nervy start for everyone, but good to get a game behind and good to start with a lot of mistakes. Hopefully, it will be just an improvement after this. I'm someone who's not a firm believer in going all the way," he said.

"But, with the impact player, you never really know what the good score is or what the par score is. So you don't really often see games going down the line till the 20th over when you're defending 150, 160 or 170. So I think it's just about backing yourself, backing your game for the batsmen. If you have it in your area, just make sure you go for it. Today it didn't work, but we can be better in batsmanship. You just have to be positive, especially when you're batting first. If conditions are good, you never know, the same batting line-up can put a good score," Gaikwad added.

CSK to face PBKS next

CSK will look to bounce back quickly as they prepare for their next IPL 2026 clash after a disappointing start. Their next opponents, the Punjab Kings, come in with a balanced squad and dangerous hitters capable of exploiting any weakness. CSK would need their batters to fire, and also their bowling unit will need to step up and find early breakthroughs. The fixture will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 3.