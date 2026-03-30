MS Dhoni's record broken! CSK's Jamie Overton shatters CSK legend's feat during IPL 2026 clash vs RR

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Jamie Overton shattered an MS Dhoni record despite the team's horror show against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2026. Overton made 43 in an otherwise dismal batting outing from CSK, who were shot out for just 127 batting first at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Monday, March 30.

With rain making conditions tacky, CSK batters were caught in choppy waters after being sent in to bat by RR captain Riyan Parag. Nothing seemed to be working their way as they kept losing wickets in a heap. None of the top four, comprising Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre or Matthew Short, could get into double digits, and only one player scored over 20.

Coming to bat at No.8, Overton made 43, which was the only saving grace for CSK, taking them to 127. With his knock, the bowling all-rounder has shattered Dhoni's record. The 43-run knock from Overton is now the highest score by a CSK batter from No.8 position. The previous record belonged to Dhoni, who had scored an unbeaten 37 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

Highest T20 scores by CSK players batting at No.8:

1 - Jamie Overton: 43 vs RR in IPL 2026

2 - MS Dhoni: 37* vs DC in IPL 2024

3 - Sam Curran: 34 vs DC in IPL 2021

4 - MS Dhoni: 32* vs RR in IPL 2023

5 - MS Dhoni: 28* vs LSG in IPL 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad reflects on CSK's big loss to RR

Despite being thrashed by the RR in their IPL 2026 opener, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad does not feel 'frustrated at all'. CSK captain Gaikwad spoke to the broadcasters and reflected on the loss. "(Frustrated?) Not much, to be honest. I felt the conditions at the start were really tough, especially when facing Jofra and Burger," Gaikwad said after the loss.

"They bowled brilliant lengths, and even after that, to a medium-pacer, it was slightly tough. You could see even the spinners were getting some assistance as well. Yes, we would have been better in batting, we would have taken the game deep, showed some batsmanship, maybe take the game till 150-160. But nowadays, you never know what's a good score, so you just have to keep going. So I think it was just one of those days where the wicket was slightly on the tougher side. So not frustrated at all," he added.