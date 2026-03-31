Nalanda stampede: Eight women killed, several injured during prayers at Sheetla Temple; ex-gratia announced

Nalanda (Bihar) :

A tragic incident was reported on Tuesday from Bihar's Nalanda district where eight people were killed and as many sustained injuries after a stampede broke out during prayers at the Sheetla Temple as devotees gathered in large numbers. The incident occurred at Maghra village under the limits of Deepnagar police station. Local police from Deepnagar reached the site immediately after receiving information. According to officials, all the deceased were women. With the help of locals, the injured were quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities said they are examining how the situation escalated and whether adequate crowd management was in place.

Eyewitness recounts chaos

An eyewitness, who was present inside the temple when the incident occurred, described the sudden panic. He said that there was a heavy rush of devotees since morning, and suddenly a stampede broke out, leading to several deaths and many injuries. "The prayers were going on smoothly. No one understood how the stampede began. People started running in all directions. There were barricades and proper lines for crowd control. Security personnel were also present. But someone created panic and people started rushing. This fair has been held for centuries and everything is usually smooth. This time no one knows how the stampede occurred," the eyewitness added.

Ex-gratia announced

The Disaster Management Department has announced financial assistance of Rs four lakh for the families of those who died in the stampede, along with an additional two lakh rupees from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, bringing the total compensation to six lakh rupees. The Chief Secretary has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the incident. The Commissioner of Patna has also been sent to the site for further assessment.

Samrat Choudhary expresses grief

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the incident and said that the government is providing all possible assistance to the affected families. "The tragic incident of a stampede at Mata Shitala temple situated in Nalanda is very painful. I express my condolences to the families of all the devotees who lost their lives and were injured in this accident," he posted on X.

"The government is providing all possible assistance and relief to the affected families. Arrangements have been made for proper treatment of the injured. May God give peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," Choudhary added.

Police investigating cause of stampede

The Sheetla Temple in Maghra village near Bihar Sharif attracts massive crowds every Tuesday. While such gatherings are routine, officials noted that an incident of this scale has never taken place before. Police have begun an investigation to determine the exact reason behind the crowd surge and whether any foul play is involved. Meanwhile, families of the victims are in deep grief, many breaking down as they received news of the tragedy.

(Inputs from Shiv Kumar)

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