Google Maps gets a major update to reduce battery drain, but only Pixel 10 users can enjoy it Google Maps has introduced a new battery-saving Power Saving Mode for the Pixel 10 series. The new mode reduces screen brightness, switches Maps to black-and-white, and lowers refresh rate to reduce battery drain during driving or riding. The feature is exclusive to the Pixel 10 lineup for now.

New Delhi:

Google has announced a new battery-saving feature on Google Maps, which will help users to have a longer smartphone life. The update will help users who are afraid of using the Maps app because it drains the battery of the phone while using navigation. The update has joined the latest Pixel Feature Drop, which will bring a specialised Power Saving Mode to the Pixel 10 series with the main aim of making long drives and even bike rides easy by reducing power consumption significantly.

Google Maps is one of the most widely used services, which helps in navigating millions of users every day across the world. Still, it is known as the navigation app, which takes a toll on the battery of your handset – major consumption due to continuous GPS usage and screen brightness.

The new update aims at fixing the problem, but for now, it's limited to select devices alone.

A new mode designed to cut battery usage

The new Power Saving Mode has turned the interface of Google Maps to black and white on Pixel 10 devices.

This mode hides all non-essential elements and keeps only the key travel information visible on the screen. It lessens screen brightness, cuts down on processing load, and finally allows users to navigate longer without concern about battery drain.

Google explains that the feature has been designed for situations where users rely on Maps continuously over a period of time, like during long rides or highway commutes. The mode intelligently adjusts the display to consume a minimum amount of energy while still providing safe and reliable directions.

Lower refresh rate for extra efficiency

Users who tested the feature have posted screenshots that show the monochrome Maps interface on social media. According to Google, it does more than dim colours: It reduces the screen's refresh rate, helping the phone conserve even more power. This ensures that battery life is substantially extended during navigation-heavy usage.

Pixel 10 models: What are the major models of this series

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google has also provided an explanation that the Power Saving Mode only works when riding or driving. It will not activate when users are walking or casually using Maps.