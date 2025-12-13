GRAP IV imposed in Delhi-NCR hours after GRAP III amid rising air pollution levels The pollution levels have choked Delhi and NCR as the AQI level has crossed 400 in the city. The authorities have imposed GRAP IV in Delhi and NCR.

New Delhi:

The authorities have decided to impose GRAP IV in Delhi-NCR hours after GRAP III in view of the rising air pollution levels in the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) levels have gone past 400 in Delhi as the pollution chokes the capital and the NCR region. The decision was taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management as the pollution levels reached the severe category.

This came hours after the authorities had imposed GRAP III in the capital due to the rising pollution levels. As per the official data, the AQI level has dipped from 431 at around 4 pm to 441 by 6 pm, with fears of the AQI level dropping further below to "Severe+" threshold.

As per air quality standards, an AQI of 51 to 100 is considered satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and levels above 400 fall in the severe category. Meanwhile, Severe-plus levels are defined when the AQI levels go beyond 450.

The capital continues to stay under the blanket of smog with AQI levels at an alarming high. The AQI stood at 488 around the Anand Vihar area in the evening on Saturday.

What is not allowed in GRAP IV