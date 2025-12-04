How to take care of your refrigerator in winter? Smart tips During winter, many Indian households reduce refrigerator usage and consider switching it off to save electricity. However, experts warn that keeping the fridge off for long periods can harm its compressor and lead to gas leaks.

With the start of winter in North India, a lot of our daily habits and household routines change automatically. One question most people have every year is, 'Should we keep our refrigerator switched off in winter or not?' As the requirement for cold water reduces, frozen desserts reduce, and heavy refrigeration decreases significantly. Most households think that keeping the refrigerator switched off would help them save electricity and prolong the machine's life. But experts say this common belief can actually damage your refrigerator.

Why are refrigerators important?

Refrigerators are among the home appliances that are most frequently used and save us from many things. They prevent food from spoiling, keep vegetables fresh for a longer time, and provide chilled water for drinking. But in the winter season, the use of machines tends to reduce, and they are hardly used for minimal use and basic safety of food (to prevent them from being spoilt).

This is perhaps the reason why people believe that they could turn off for several weeks or months. Surprisingly, people do not know the reason for not switching off the appliances, and here, we are going to let you know why we keep them running.

Switching the refrigerator in winter is a bad idea

The refrigerator is the most important appliance, and the most important thing in it is its compressor, whose main job is to maintain the cooling and ensure stable performance. If you keep the fridge switched off for long periods, it can directly affect the compressor’s efficiency. In some cases, it might cause the gas to leak from the refrigerator, leading to costly repairs that can heavily impact your pocket.

The other common myth for the refrigerator is that it uses a lot of electricity at the same rate throughout the year, and this is entirely misleading!

During winter, the atmospheric temperature is already low, so the compressor does not require much effort. In this way, the consumption of power automatically decreases. If you set your refrigerator to the lowest cooling level or to the temperature mode, this will further minimise the usage of electricity.

Winter Mode or Eco Mode: How to use them?

Most of the modern refrigerators come with Winter Mode or Eco Mode. These modes could be used safely, as they do not harm the compressor. In winters, you may run the refrigerator at the minimum cooling, usually marked as level 1 or 2 on the temperature setting mode.

This will help the user to maintain performance, keep the compressor in good health and prevent mechanical issues in the refrigerator.

Shutting off your refrigerator during winter

If you briefly shut off your refrigerator during winter, this might look like a wise move to save some bucks, but this may cause more harm to the users. The best way is just to keep it on a low setting for longevity and to maintain stability in performance throughout the year.