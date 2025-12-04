YouTube Recap feature rolled out: Your entire year of watchlist in 12 cards YouTube has launched its first-ever Recap feature, giving users a personalised look at their year of watching. The feature showcases top channels, topics, music trends, podcasts, and even assigns a unique personality type based on viewing behaviour.

New Delhi:

YouTube has unwrapped a new digital time capsule for its billions of viewers worldwide. Called YouTube Recap, this feature creates a personalised summary of your entire year of watching — neatly arranged into a colourful collection of highlight cards. It has begun rolling out in North America and will reach the rest of the world by the end of the week. Users can find it directly on the homepage or under the "You" tab on both mobile and desktop.

Capturing every viewer’s unique watch story

YouTube says no two viewers wander through the platform in the same way. For that person who spent months exploring keyboard mod videos, someone else might be diving into KATSEYE edits or the quirky universe of Labubu blind boxes. Recap is built to reflect that beautiful, chaotic mix.

Once opened, YouTube Recap presents as many as 12 curated cards, each revealing one aspect of your watch history: favourite creators, top topics, binge patterns, and defining moments. It cleverly studies how your habits shifted throughout the year and even assigns a personality type to you.

Some of these common categories include:

Sunshiner: a jolly viewer who likes only uplifting content.

Curiosity Seeker – always in search of some obscurity on YouTube.

Connector: person interested in community-driven videos

Rarer types, such as Philosopher and Dreamer, also come in for those who enjoy reflective, longer-form videos.

A deep dive for music lovers

It gets even better on YouTube Music. There, the user can relive their:

Top artists

Most-played songs

Favourite genres

Podcast trends

Influence of global music on their listening choices

This section acts like a rhythm diary, mapping how music shaped moods and moments through the year.

Built after heavy user feedback. YouTube says it didn't create Recap lightly. The company ran nine rounds of user testing, experimenting with more than 50 design concepts to reach the final, polished experience.

The goal was to make something both personal and shareable – allowing users to save, post, and revisit their favourite Recap cards anytime. Finally, with YouTube Recap, viewers get a storybook of their year stitched from the videos, creators, and playlists that kept them company.