Airtel brings 1-year recharge plan under Rs 2300: Unlimited calls, long validity and Perplexity Pro free

As the year comes to an end, Airtel has yet again surprised its users with an economical plan. Being India's second-largest telecom operator with almost 400 million subscribers, the company has introduced an attractive long-term recharge plan which will last for a year easily. Priced at Rs 2,249, the plan comes with strong benefits at an economical cost, aiming to cater for customers who are looking for an uninterrupted user experience with moderate data usage.

Yearly plan designed for maximum convenience

In the market where mobile users are perpetually battling the growing costs of a monthly recharge, the Airtel Rs 2,249 yearly plan appears to be an extremely viable and reasonably affordable alternative. In this case, users get a complete 365-day service, which will require them to only recharge once a year.

Airtel has ensured that the core needs, like voice calls and internet service, may remain fully covered. With unlimited calling to all the networks across the nation, the recharge plan will further provide 3600 SMS in total for the year, which should be enough to meet the occasional messaging and OTP requirements.

Moderate data for light users

To explain it in data usage terms, Airtel offers 30GB of data per year, which roughly boils down to about 2.5GB per month. That makes the plan best suited for users who primarily rely on Wi-Fi or need mobile internet only for very basic browsing, messaging apps, and essential tasks.

Perplexity Pro is worth Rs 17,000 free with this Airtel recharge

The major attraction for this recharge is the free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro, an AI-powered search and productivity tool that has recently gained ground among students, professionals, and creators. The standalone subscription for its service costs around Rs 17,000 per annum, making Airtel's bundled offer highly valuable for the users.

This addition particularly serves the needs of those users who take advantage of AI for research, content creation, study support, and other everyday productivity tasks.

Airtel offers zero hassle for an entire year

In expanding its portfolio of long-term plans, Airtel seeks to ease the financial and operational burden for customers.

Overall, this recharge plan under Rs 2300 is certainly a cost-efficient plan which has emerged as one of the most cost-effective annual recharge options in the industry.