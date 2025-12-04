Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale to start on December 5: Massive discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 and more Flipkart has officially announced the Buy Buy 2025 Sale, starting December 5, which will run till December 10. The six-day event will offer major discounts on popular smartphones like the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and Poco M7 Plus 5G.

New Delhi:

Flipkart, one of the popular e-commerce players in India, has announced the dates of the ‘Buy Buy 2025 Sale’, which will be offering heavy discounts on a wide range of electronics. The sale will start on December 5 and will run till December 10 (2025), where customers will get six full days of offers on a wide range of laptops, smartphones, speakers, TWS earbuds and more.

Early access and bank discounts on Flipkart sale

As part of the sale, Flipkart is offering 24-hour early access to its premium members.

Flipkart Black, VIP subscribers and Flipkart Plus members will be able to start shopping a full day ahead in comparison to regular users. In addition to that, the e-commerce giant will also offer instant discounts on select bank credit and debit cards. The names of the partner banks are yet to be announced, but Flipkart says these offers will help customers save even more on already discounted prices.

Buyers can also expect easy EMI options, special discounts between 5 pm and 7 pm, and cashback rewards throughout the sale period.

Major smartphone deals uncovered

Flipkart has teased several exciting deals on smartphones. Budget buyers can get the Poco M7 Plus 5G for Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 15,999. The Vivo T4x 5G will sell at Rs 13,499, while the Oppo K13x 5G will be priced at Rs 10,499.

The offers get much better if one is a premium phone buyer. The newly launched iPhone 16 will be made available for as low as Rs 55,999, which is a massive Rs 14,000 off its retail price of Rs 69,900. The Samsung Galaxy S24 will get a massive price cut to Rs 40,999 instead of Rs 74,999 — this includes bank offers on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 version.

Nothing Phones and laptops deals

Nothing has also confirmed special offers on several models. The Nothing Phone 3 will be available at Rs 49,999, and the Phone 3a Pro will sell at Rs 26,999. The CMF Buds 2 series and Watch Pro 2 will also have their prices reduced.

The Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD variant of the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is available to laptop buyers at Rs 42,990, which is a great deal for students and professionals alike.

Discount and what else? Expectation

Huge discounts across categories, early access for premium users, card offers, and extra evening deals will make Flipkart's Buy Buy 2025 Sale one of the biggest shopping events for Indian customers this year.