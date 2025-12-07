Samsung Galaxy S26 series leak reveals fold-style camera design and One UI 8.5 A major leak from an early One UI 8.5 test build has revealed the first detailed look at Samsung’s upcoming 2026 flagship lineup — the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra. The renders hint at a Fold-style camera layout, softer edges on the Ultra model, and a refined design language across the series.

New Delhi:

Samsung's 2026 flagships – the Galaxy S26 series – are already starting to tip the upcoming Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra, which are codenamed M1, M2, and M3, respectively. They seem to continue Samsung's philosophy of polish over radical redesign, sporting subtle but meaningful visual refinements.

A fold-style camera layout set to define the series

As per the recent leaks from Android Authority, there are rough renders which have been extracted from internal testing builds that show a camera module in line with what can be expected from Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7. The new layout retains individual circular camera rings but places them inside a slightly raised island for a cleaner, more uniform look.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra seems to reveal a softer visual identity in particular. Compared to its predecessor, the Ultra model may appear to sport more rounded corners and an overall smoother silhouette that could improve in-hand comfort without sacrificing any of the device's premium aesthetic appeal.

These firmware renders, though, don't exhibit fine details like flash positioning and textures at the back, but from this design point of view, Samsung seems to be working toward achieving consistency across its premium lineup.

Iterative Hardware to Be Expected with Strong AI and Camera Upgrades

The hardware details are still a secret, but looking at what is expected, industry analysts believe that most markets will come equipped with Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, while Exynos variants will be reserved for select regions. The S26 Ultra should also benefit from camera hardware upgrades and advanced computational photography, areas in which Samsung continues to chase the leaders.

One UI 8.5 confirmed in the new flagship: Built on Android 16 OS

The leak further reveals that the devices of the Galaxy S26 series will be running on One UI 8 from Samsung. Based on the Android 16 operating system, the novel software is touted to introduce smoother animations, improved multitasking, wiser widgets, deeper AI integrations, and an enhanced device-to-device continuity across Samsung's ecosystem.

Beta availability of One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy S25 series may happen as early as December.

When is it expected to launch? February 2026

As per the schedule of Samsung, every year, the upcoming Galaxy S26 series will go official somewhere in February 2026 (timelines unspecified). As the new renders and leak tips on the new refinements in design, upgraded hardware and software, the upcoming ‘Miracle’ series from the tech giant may provide a mature evolution rather than a dramatic reinvention.