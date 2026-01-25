TVK to go solo in Tamil Nadu elections 2026? Vijay drops hint during rally in Mahabalipuram Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026: Addressing TVK cadres at a poll rally in Mahabalipuram, Vijay said his party can challenge established powers in Tamil Nadu. Without naming anyone, Vijay said the TVK has the right attitude to take on the 'evil force' that is ruling Tamil Nadu currently.

Chennai:

Dropping a hint that his party might go solo in the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday targeted the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), characterising the 2026 polls as a high-stakes "democratic battle" that will decide the future of the coastal state

Addressing TVK cadres at a poll rally in Mahabalipuram, the actor-turned-politician said his party can challenge established powers in Tamil Nadu. Without naming anyone, Vijay said the TVK has the right attitude to take on the 'evil force' that is ruling Tamil Nadu currently and also the 'corrupt force' which was previously in power. He said the TVK wants to protect the people and save them for those trying to harm them.

"What is going to happen now is not just an election; it is a democratic battle. You are the commanders who are going to lead this democratic battle," Vijay said. "Whether it is this evil force or that corrupt force, both should not rule Tamil Nadu. Only we have the guts and the attitude to truly and boldly oppose such parties."

In his address, the TVK chief said his party will "never compromise" on its politics for "anyone or anything". He said he will never take even a "single paisa". He claimed that the DMK has "indirectly surrendered" to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the AIADMK was a "slave" to the saffron party during its reign in Tamil Nadu.

"You might ask, Is this a movie? Is this the film Mudhalvan (where the protagonist becomes CM for a day). Will he come and clean everything in one day. Practically, that is not possible. It is a process," the actor-turned-politician said, while invoking the legacy of freedom fighter Rani Velu Nachiyar.

Lauding his party workers and calling them "front-line warriors" and "commanders", Vijay said the DMK and the AIADMK should not underestimate the TVK. He said the TVK is gusty and it "can win even if it stands alone". "We must ensure democracy isn't stolen there. We must protect every vote," Vijay said.

Assembly elections will likely take place in March or April this year, along with those in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry.