Poco C85 5G launching on December 9: Colours, features and battery details confirmed Poco C85 5G is launching on December 9, which comes with a 6000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, a 50MP AI camera, and three colour options, making it a new budget 5G contender for Indian buyers.

New Delhi:

Poco will launch its latest budget 5G smartphone—the C85 5G—in India on December 8. While the company had teased the device's battery and charging details, the newly updated Flipkart microsite has revealed a few more details, like colourways, thickness and the front design.

The Poco C85 5G comes in three colourways in India – Mystic Purple, Spring Green and Power Black.

All three variants will sport a dual-tone rear panel and vertically placed Poco branding. The interesting part is that Power Black has a gradient Poco logo, which will add another unique visual element to the device. The front will house a water drop-style notch for the selfie shooter.

Slim design and long battery backup

On the other hand, Poco has confirmed that the upcoming phone will have a thickness of 7.99mm, ranking it among the slimmest in the C-series category. In fact, the company has revealed impressive statistics showing the usage of this device:

Over 29 hours of social media browsing.

More than 16 hours of Instagram Reels

Up to 106 hours of music playback

Over 23 hours of WhatsApp messaging

These numbers are backed by a large 6,000mAh battery, further featuring 33W fast charging and 10W reverse wired charging.

Fast charging and smart charging features

The Poco C85 5G reportedly charges from 1 per cent to 50 per cent in about 28 minutes. It also includes Smart Charging 2.0, which offers three charging modes to help improve long-term battery health.

Expected specifications

Although not fully confirmed, leaks indicate that the Poco C85 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, with an octa-core CPU operating at peak speeds of up to 2.20 GHz. This smartphone will supposedly run Android 16 and have a display measuring 720 × 1,600 pixels. A supposed variant will come with 4GB RAM.

Camera details

There will be a dual camera setup on the rear, housed within a square module with an LED flash. The main camera will feature a 50-megapixel AI sensor, making it good for capturing detailed daylight shots.

Launch and availability The Poco C85 5G will arrive in India on December 9 at 12 PM IST and will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart.