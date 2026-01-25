Advertisement
  Padma Awards 2026: From Anke Gowda to Armida Fernandes; 45 achievers named as awardees | Full list

Padma Awards 2026: From Anke Gowda to Armida Fernandes; 45 achievers named as awardees | Full list

The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honours in the country and recognise excellence in diverse areas such as social service, art, culture, education, public affairs, and other disciplines.

Reported ByDevendra Parashar  Edited ByIsha Bhandari  
New Delhi:

The recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri 2026 one day ahead of Republic Day are out. A total of 45 distinguished individuals from across the country have been selected for their exceptional contributions in various fields.

President to confer awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan

All awardees will be honoured personally by the President of India at a ceremonial function to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.  The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honours in the country and recognise excellence in diverse areas such as social service, art, culture, education, public affairs, and other disciplines.

The recipients come from different backgrounds and regions, reflecting India’s rich diversity and commitment to acknowledging grassroots contributors as well as nationally renowned figures. The awards celebrate individuals who have dedicated their lives to serving society and advancing their respective fields with distinction.

Unsung heroes recognised

A former bus conductor who went on to establish the world’s largest free-access library, a paediatrician who pioneered Asia’s first human milk bank, and a 90-year-old tribal musician preserving a rare traditional instrument are among the 45 individuals selected for the Padma Shri in the “unsung heroes” category this Republic Day, sources said on Sunday. Karnataka’s Anke Gowda, 75, transformed his passion for books into Pustak Mane, a library housing over two million books and rare manuscripts in 20 languages, empowering learners across the country.

He is joined by Mumbai-based paediatrician Armida Fernandes for improving infant survival through her human milk bank initiative, Bundeli war art trainer Bhagwandas Raikwar of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra’s Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a nonagenarian Tarpa player, and Jammu and Kashmir social worker Brij Lal Bhatt, among others. Reflecting the Padma awards’ emphasis on honouring ordinary Indians making extraordinary contributions, this year’s list spans efforts ranging from preserving indigenous art forms, tribal languages and heritage to advancing science, education and social reform.

The awardees include Budri Thati for setting up schools in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, Santhali author-composer Charan Hembram, brass engraving expert Chiranji Lal Yadav of Moradabad, Gujarati folk art exponent Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya, and Hyderabad-based geneticist Kumarasamy Thangaraj, whose research traced human migration from Africa to India together embodying quiet service to the nation across diverse fields.

Complete list of Padma award recipients

Number Name
1 Anke Gowda
2 Armida Fernandes 
3 Bhagwandas Raikar 
4 Bhikhlya Ladkia Dhinda 
5 Brij Lal Bhatt 
6 Budri Thati
7 Charan Hembrom 
8 Chiranjee Lal Yadav 
9 Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya 
10 Gaffaruddin Mewati Jogi 
11 Haily War 
12 Inderjit Singh Sidhu 
13 K Pazhanivel 
14 Kailash Chandra Pant 
15 Khem Raj Sundriyal 
16 Kollakkayli Devaki Amma ji 
17 Kumaraswamy Thangaraj 
18 Mahendra Kumar Mishra 
19 Meer Hajibhai Kasambhai 
20 Mohan Nagar 
21 Naresh Chandra Dev Verma 
22 Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala 
23 Nuruddin Ahmed 
24 Othuvar Tiruthani Swaminathan 
25 Padma Gurmeet 
26 Pokhila Lekthepi 
27 Punniyamurthy Natesan 
28 R Krishnan 
29 Raghupat Singh 
30 Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar 
31 Rajastapathi Kaiiappa Gounder 
32 Rama Reddy Mamidi 
33 Ramchandra Godbole and Sunita Godbole 
34 SG Sushila Amma 
35 Sangyusang S Pongenor 
36 Shafi Shouk 
37 Shrirang Devba Lad 
38 Shyam Sundar 
39 Simanchal Patro 
40 Suresh Hangawadi 
41 Taga Ram Bhil 
42 Techie Gubin 
43 Thiruvarur Bhaktavatsalam 
44 Vishva Bandhu 
45 Yumnaam Jatra Singh 

 

 

