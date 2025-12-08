BGMI drops fresh redeem codes for December 8: Claim skins, outfits and more

KRAFTON India has delighted BGMI fans once again by dropping a fresh set of 59 official redeem codes for 8 December 2025. Ever since the record participation in Battlegrounds Mobile India and the steady growth in active players every day, such redeem codes are a gift to the game's avid fan base. The latest redemption includes a wide array of premium in-game items such as weapon skins, legendary outfits, crates, and other exclusive cosmetic enhancements, absolutely free without spending any UC.
List of redeem codes of BGMI, valid till 28th February (2026)
- HFZCZJKKR3EWH5UX
- HFZDZ7CDK8J3WS88
- HFZEZQNV3SHCTCFM
- HFZFZUVGCJ3JTA5M
- HFZGZNB54HFQGM6D
- HFZHZCVSCNGGHFU6
- HFZIZH5U3WPNNPEJ
- HFZJZ7QPCHUNH93C
- HFZKZHDRAWA7KJM7
- HFZLZXKHDN3QNS5F
- HFZMZUU63TJHVM38
- HFZNZ7D5UAEMRK7X
- HFZOZBJC8GX3AQ4J
- HFZPZDWFTBUGCMB5
- HFZQZ9GEHVMFJAPE
- HFZRZNAEK8HRVGQW
- HFZVZ8CEN8G9EB9V
- HFZTZGS6VFCTJ45J
- HFZUZS8SRAB5KJVM
- HFZBAZDMRCCNDBFE
- HFZBBZ643FG3AQFN
- HFZBCZJR8UVWAXKF
- HFZBDZN559H88R9P
- HFZBEZU4M7SPJPAT
- HFZBFZGTWXK9DPVG
- HFZBGZNUEDUGW3HF
- HFZBHZPCMCMG37WA
- HFZBIZGADPEAVRE6
- HFZBJZCE95JUU5P3
- HFZBKZBU7TW5XHVW
- HFZBLZFD96JDUKWM
- HFZBMZ7USFRN5PFB
- HFZBNZE6UPHNE9BE
- HFZBOZ43JDFM69BA
- HFZBPZHWS7UM5HPP
- HFZBQZ6R7UKPNUP5
- HFZBRZXBMPPJXDMX
- HFZBVZKWG7KP4XX7
- HFZBTZV3JN87XK89
- HFZBUZQJA7X57N8R
- HFZCAZUSQQQ4GBGF
- HFZCBZHKUTN3DNRJ
- HFZCCZJ9QNRRKJV7
- HFZCDZDJQ9U4P949
- HFZCEZNJF3QHASS5
- HFZCFZWEQA5X4UBQ
- HFZCGZRRHXND76M6
- HFZCHZMMGHB8AUBE
- HFZCIZBUGK6AN4M3
- HFZCJZX6C3PSR63K
- HFZCKZ9HD96AEFPX
- HFZCLZVD745NR3UN
- HFZCMZVT8C4JDX3A
- HFZCNZX7J8AMEB7J
- HFZCOZ78REK769TW
- HFZCPZKHSF88JUDT
- HFZCQZMBST773VJK
- HFZCRZP5G5VP6XVC
- HFZCVZRKAVQ9JRUR
(All 59 codes remain as provided. They can be included exactly as listed in your article. I can format them if you want.)
Why these BGMI redeem codes matter
Redeem codes are rare chances for players to claim premium rewards for free. These days, when exclusive skins or event-only items require spending UC, these codes help players level up their inventory without additional cost. Given that each code is limited to just 10 users, the race to redeem them is more competitive than ever.
The redeem codes published today are valid until 28 February 2026, meaning players have a large window of redemption compared to most drops. On the other hand, with the restriction of user-limited, the quicker a player acts, the better for them.
How to redeem BGMI codes?
Players need to follow the official steps given below:
- Visit the official BGMI redemption portal: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Enter your Character ID correctly (or you may miss the chance).
- Paste the selected code in the given box on the display.
- Enter the on-screen verification/captcha code to proceed.
Upon successful redemption, a message will surface, stating, "Code redeemed successfully". These rewards will arrive in the in-game mail, which must be claimed within 7 days.
Important rules to remember
- First-come-first-served, each code can only be used by 10 users.
- A player can't redeem a code more than once.
- Only one code per user per day is allowed.
- Guest accounts cannot redeem codes.
- Codes marked as “expired” cannot be reclaimed.
- Rewards must be collected within 30 days from the in-game mailbox.
This new wave of redeem codes reflects KRAFTON India’s continuous effort to reward BGMI fans with exciting giveaways. With rare skins, special items, and premium loot on offer, players should redeem the following codes as soon as possible before they are fully claimed.
|
Amazon Prime Video gets a big upgrade: Watch live news for free with your existing plan
|
Washing Machine care for winter: From correct placement to to avoid damage
|
WhatsApp hacked? Key warning signs and quick fixes you must know