Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. BGMI drops fresh redeem codes for December 8: Claim skins, outfits and more

BGMI drops fresh redeem codes for December 8: Claim skins, outfits and more

KRAFTON India has released a massive new batch of 59 official BGMI redeem codes for 8 December 2025. These codeshare valid till 28 February 2026- enables the players to unlock exclusive skins, outfits, weapon upgrades, and more.

BGMI
BGMI Image Source : BGMI
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

KRAFTON India has delighted BGMI fans once again by dropping a fresh set of 59 official redeem codes for 8 December 2025. Ever since the record participation in Battlegrounds Mobile India and the steady growth in active players every day, such redeem codes are a gift to the game's avid fan base. The latest redemption includes a wide array of premium in-game items such as weapon skins, legendary outfits, crates, and other exclusive cosmetic enhancements, absolutely free without spending any UC.

List of redeem codes of BGMI, valid till 28th February (2026)

  1. HFZCZJKKR3EWH5UX
  2. HFZDZ7CDK8J3WS88
  3. HFZEZQNV3SHCTCFM
  4. HFZFZUVGCJ3JTA5M
  5. HFZGZNB54HFQGM6D
  6. HFZHZCVSCNGGHFU6
  7. HFZIZH5U3WPNNPEJ
  8. HFZJZ7QPCHUNH93C
  9. HFZKZHDRAWA7KJM7
  10. HFZLZXKHDN3QNS5F
  11. HFZMZUU63TJHVM38
  12. HFZNZ7D5UAEMRK7X
  13. HFZOZBJC8GX3AQ4J
  14. HFZPZDWFTBUGCMB5
  15. HFZQZ9GEHVMFJAPE
  16. HFZRZNAEK8HRVGQW
  17. HFZVZ8CEN8G9EB9V
  18. HFZTZGS6VFCTJ45J
  19. HFZUZS8SRAB5KJVM
  20. HFZBAZDMRCCNDBFE
  21. HFZBBZ643FG3AQFN
  22. HFZBCZJR8UVWAXKF
  23. HFZBDZN559H88R9P
  24. HFZBEZU4M7SPJPAT
  25. HFZBFZGTWXK9DPVG
  26. HFZBGZNUEDUGW3HF
  27. HFZBHZPCMCMG37WA
  28. HFZBIZGADPEAVRE6
  29. HFZBJZCE95JUU5P3
  30. HFZBKZBU7TW5XHVW
  31. HFZBLZFD96JDUKWM
  32. HFZBMZ7USFRN5PFB
  33. HFZBNZE6UPHNE9BE
  34. HFZBOZ43JDFM69BA
  35. HFZBPZHWS7UM5HPP
  36. HFZBQZ6R7UKPNUP5
  37. HFZBRZXBMPPJXDMX
  38. HFZBVZKWG7KP4XX7
  39. HFZBTZV3JN87XK89
  40. HFZBUZQJA7X57N8R
  41. HFZCAZUSQQQ4GBGF
  42. HFZCBZHKUTN3DNRJ
  43. HFZCCZJ9QNRRKJV7
  44. HFZCDZDJQ9U4P949
  45. HFZCEZNJF3QHASS5
  46. HFZCFZWEQA5X4UBQ
  47. HFZCGZRRHXND76M6
  48. HFZCHZMMGHB8AUBE
  49. HFZCIZBUGK6AN4M3
  50. HFZCJZX6C3PSR63K
  51. HFZCKZ9HD96AEFPX
  52. HFZCLZVD745NR3UN
  53. HFZCMZVT8C4JDX3A
  54. HFZCNZX7J8AMEB7J
  55. HFZCOZ78REK769TW
  56. HFZCPZKHSF88JUDT
  57. HFZCQZMBST773VJK
  58. HFZCRZP5G5VP6XVC
  59. HFZCVZRKAVQ9JRUR

(All 59 codes remain as provided. They can be included exactly as listed in your article. I can format them if you want.)

Why these BGMI redeem codes matter

Redeem codes are rare chances for players to claim premium rewards for free. These days, when exclusive skins or event-only items require spending UC, these codes help players level up their inventory without additional cost. Given that each code is limited to just 10 users, the race to redeem them is more competitive than ever.

The redeem codes published today are valid until 28 February 2026, meaning players have a large window of redemption compared to most drops. On the other hand, with the restriction of user-limited, the quicker a player acts, the better for them.

How to redeem BGMI codes?

Players need to follow the official steps given below:

  • Visit the official BGMI redemption portal: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
  • Enter your Character ID correctly (or you may miss the chance).
  • Paste the selected code in the given box on the display.
  • Enter the on-screen verification/captcha code to proceed.

Upon successful redemption, a message will surface, stating, "Code redeemed successfully". These rewards will arrive in the in-game mail, which must be claimed within 7 days.

Important rules to remember

  • First-come-first-served, each code can only be used by 10 users.
  • A player can't redeem a code more than once.
  • Only one code per user per day is allowed.
  • Guest accounts cannot redeem codes.
  • Codes marked as “expired” cannot be reclaimed.
  • Rewards must be collected within 30 days from the in-game mailbox.

This new wave of redeem codes reflects KRAFTON India’s continuous effort to reward BGMI fans with exciting giveaways. With rare skins, special items, and premium loot on offer, players should redeem the following codes as soon as possible before they are fully claimed.

Amazon Prime Video gets a big upgrade: Watch live news for free with your existing plan

Washing Machine care for winter: From correct placement to to avoid damage

WhatsApp hacked? Key warning signs and quick fixes you must know

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
BGMI Tech News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\