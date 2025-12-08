BGMI drops fresh redeem codes for December 8: Claim skins, outfits and more KRAFTON India has released a massive new batch of 59 official BGMI redeem codes for 8 December 2025. These codeshare valid till 28 February 2026- enables the players to unlock exclusive skins, outfits, weapon upgrades, and more.

KRAFTON India has delighted BGMI fans once again by dropping a fresh set of 59 official redeem codes for 8 December 2025. Ever since the record participation in Battlegrounds Mobile India and the steady growth in active players every day, such redeem codes are a gift to the game's avid fan base. The latest redemption includes a wide array of premium in-game items such as weapon skins, legendary outfits, crates, and other exclusive cosmetic enhancements, absolutely free without spending any UC.

List of redeem codes of BGMI, valid till 28th February (2026)

HFZCZJKKR3EWH5UX HFZDZ7CDK8J3WS88 HFZEZQNV3SHCTCFM HFZFZUVGCJ3JTA5M HFZGZNB54HFQGM6D HFZHZCVSCNGGHFU6 HFZIZH5U3WPNNPEJ HFZJZ7QPCHUNH93C HFZKZHDRAWA7KJM7 HFZLZXKHDN3QNS5F HFZMZUU63TJHVM38 HFZNZ7D5UAEMRK7X HFZOZBJC8GX3AQ4J HFZPZDWFTBUGCMB5 HFZQZ9GEHVMFJAPE HFZRZNAEK8HRVGQW HFZVZ8CEN8G9EB9V HFZTZGS6VFCTJ45J HFZUZS8SRAB5KJVM HFZBAZDMRCCNDBFE HFZBBZ643FG3AQFN HFZBCZJR8UVWAXKF HFZBDZN559H88R9P HFZBEZU4M7SPJPAT HFZBFZGTWXK9DPVG HFZBGZNUEDUGW3HF HFZBHZPCMCMG37WA HFZBIZGADPEAVRE6 HFZBJZCE95JUU5P3 HFZBKZBU7TW5XHVW HFZBLZFD96JDUKWM HFZBMZ7USFRN5PFB HFZBNZE6UPHNE9BE HFZBOZ43JDFM69BA HFZBPZHWS7UM5HPP HFZBQZ6R7UKPNUP5 HFZBRZXBMPPJXDMX HFZBVZKWG7KP4XX7 HFZBTZV3JN87XK89 HFZBUZQJA7X57N8R HFZCAZUSQQQ4GBGF HFZCBZHKUTN3DNRJ HFZCCZJ9QNRRKJV7 HFZCDZDJQ9U4P949 HFZCEZNJF3QHASS5 HFZCFZWEQA5X4UBQ HFZCGZRRHXND76M6 HFZCHZMMGHB8AUBE HFZCIZBUGK6AN4M3 HFZCJZX6C3PSR63K HFZCKZ9HD96AEFPX HFZCLZVD745NR3UN HFZCMZVT8C4JDX3A HFZCNZX7J8AMEB7J HFZCOZ78REK769TW HFZCPZKHSF88JUDT HFZCQZMBST773VJK HFZCRZP5G5VP6XVC HFZCVZRKAVQ9JRUR

Why these BGMI redeem codes matter

Redeem codes are rare chances for players to claim premium rewards for free. These days, when exclusive skins or event-only items require spending UC, these codes help players level up their inventory without additional cost. Given that each code is limited to just 10 users, the race to redeem them is more competitive than ever.

The redeem codes published today are valid until 28 February 2026, meaning players have a large window of redemption compared to most drops. On the other hand, with the restriction of user-limited, the quicker a player acts, the better for them.

How to redeem BGMI codes?

Players need to follow the official steps given below:

Visit the official BGMI redemption portal: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Enter your Character ID correctly (or you may miss the chance).

Paste the selected code in the given box on the display.

Enter the on-screen verification/captcha code to proceed.

Upon successful redemption, a message will surface, stating, "Code redeemed successfully". These rewards will arrive in the in-game mail, which must be claimed within 7 days.

Important rules to remember

First-come-first-served, each code can only be used by 10 users.

A player can't redeem a code more than once.

Only one code per user per day is allowed.

Guest accounts cannot redeem codes.

Codes marked as “expired” cannot be reclaimed.

Rewards must be collected within 30 days from the in-game mailbox.

This new wave of redeem codes reflects KRAFTON India’s continuous effort to reward BGMI fans with exciting giveaways. With rare skins, special items, and premium loot on offer, players should redeem the following codes as soon as possible before they are fully claimed.