Washing Machine care for winter: From correct placement to to avoid damage Many households unknowingly shorten their washing machine’s lifespan by placing it too close to the wall. Experts recommend keeping at least 4–6 inches of gap behind the machine to avoid vibration issues, pipe damage, overheating, and costly repairs.

Washing machines are the most crucial essential appliances, which are in almost every Indian household. From fully automatic to semi-automatic, they offer various ways to ease the job and make the hard work easy – washing clothes in bulk without active human labour. However, despite using the machine for years, many people miss out on the basics, for instance, the very important installation rule – the distance between the washing machine and the wall, water pressure, pipe fixation and more. There are simple factors which could affect the performance of the machine and its overall lifespan.

Very first installation advice: Placement

Most people just fit their washing machine wherever they find the space, and this is wrong! Experts have said that the incorrect placement of a machine could be the biggest reason for frequent machine breakdowns.

A washing machine should be placed at least 4 to 6 inches away from the back wall. This gap acts as a buffer to manage vibration and avoid pressure on the hoses, drainage pipe, and power cable.

The drum may hit the surface during the spin cycle, especially at high speeds, if the machine sits too close to the wall. This problem not only increases the noise level, but it may also accelerate wear and tear. Bent water pipes restrict the flow of water, which may cause leaks or damage the motor at worst. Enough spacing ensures proper airflow so as not to make the machine overheat.

Better stability, better lifespan

The washing machine should always be set up on a flat and solid surface. A floor that isn't level will increase vibration, thereby causing it to repeatedly hit the wall. If space is an issue in your home, you may use anti-vibration pads or a strong washing machine stand to give you the required distance safely.

Also, do not overtighten the inlet and drainage pipes; they must have room for natural movement during the wash cycle. Running an empty cycle to test the levels of vibration and making sure it does not touch the wall is also a good idea after its installation.

Washing machine winter care tip

Water thickens in pipes during winter, which means the load on the motor will be increased. Just run a short warm-water cycle once a week if your model will allow it, and also try not to overload the machine. Keep the machine dry and leave the door slightly open to prevent moisture build-up and foul odour.

A little attention to the placement and winter care of your washing machine can significantly extend its lifespan and save you from expensive repair bills.