Never Google Search these things: One wrong query can land you in jail Google is one of the easiest tools for finding information, but certain searches can land you in legal trouble in India. Queries related to weapons, hacking tools, child pornography, illegal drugs, and dark web activities are not just risky—they can trigger surveillance and even lead to arrest.

New Delhi:

In today's digital world, Googling has become as routine as breathing. From entertainment and education to politics and health, we depend on the search engine for almost everything. However, most are unaware that certain types of Google searches are not only injurious but are illegal and attract stringent action under Indian cyber laws.

Below are the types of searches every Indian user must completely avoid.

Searching for information on making weapons or bombs

If you try to search for tutorials on how to make bombs, guns, explosives, or any other kind of weapon, you invite immediate red flags from national security agencies. These searches will bring you under digital surveillance, and if tried repeatedly, may invite questioning or even legal action. According to Indian law, creating, possessing, or even gathering information about weapons with the intent of unlawful use is an offence punishable by law.

Looking up hacking tools or illegal cyber activities

Many of these users, while casually searching for hacking applications, password-stealing utilities, or some kind of tutorial on how to hack social media accounts, do not realise that this directly comes under cybercrime according to the IT Act 2000. The intention behind hacking or searching for hacking techniques can also land you in legal trouble. These searches will also compromise your device with malware or spyware.

Searching for Child Pornography Content

This is one of the most serious offences. Trying to search for, view, download, or further distribute CSAM is strictly illegal in India. Under the IT Act 2000 and the POCSO Act, such activities may result in imprisonment, heavy fines, and a possible criminal record. In fact, even "accidental" searches may attract investigations if repeated or suspicious.

Searching for drugs or illegal weapons online

Questions regarding the purchase of drugs, narcotics, firearms, or other similar items can bring you into the watchful eyes of law enforcement. Online behaviour of this nature is tracked by the Narcotics Control Bureau and police alike.

Repeated searches will give enough reason to track the digital footprint of the users and will further initiate legal action. If you are someone who is looking for dark web transactions or illegal marketplaces, like illegal trading of data, drugs, weapons and banned content.

Even searching for ways to access dark web marketplaces using Google may raise suspicion. If caught in any illegal activity regarding the dark web, users have to face serious criminal charges.

Overall, the internet is useful, but if you plan to misuse it, this may lead to dire consequences. Avoid searching for controversial things and protect your digital identity, and keep yourselves on the right side of the law.