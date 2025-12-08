Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off a special 10-hour debate in the Lok Sabha today, celebrating the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. The discussion will explore the history, cultural meaning, and lesser-known facts about India’s national song.

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
New Delhi:

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Parliament is set for a day-long special discussion as the Lok Sabha begins a debate on 150 years of Vande Mataram, one of India’s most revered patriotic compositions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the debate, setting the tone for the 10-hour discussion that forms part of a year-long national celebration launched on November 7. With several senior leaders expected to participate, the session will revisit the song’s origins, its importance during the freedom struggle, and its lasting impact on India’s cultural and national identity.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on the Vande Mataram Debate in Parliament Winter Session with India TV here…

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session 2025

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Dec 08, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    How long will the Lok Sabha debate last?

    PM Modi in Parliament live: The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been set aside for the entire discussion. The debate will also continue in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion.

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Dec 08, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    When will PM Modi lead the discussion in Parliament today?

    Parliament winter session live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the ongoing discussion at 12 pm today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to speak later, at the conclusion of the session.

  • 8:29 AM (IST)Dec 08, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    150 years of Vande Mataram: Why BJP and Congress are at loggerheads over 'missing stanzas'?

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today kickstart a special discussion on Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha to mark 150 years of the national song. The discussion, which will last for about 10 hours, will be concluded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Home Minister Amit Shah will initiate discussion on this in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. This debate is happening at a time when politics around this song has heated up, with the BJP claiming that the Congress deliberately dropped important stanzas of Vande Mataram in 1937, which ultimately sowed the seeds of partition. Read the full story here

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Dec 08, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram

    PM Modi in Parliament LIVE: The year-long anniversary programme was inaugurated by PM Modi in New Delhi on November 7. The national song, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, first appeared in Bangadarshan magazine in 1875 and later became part of his novel Anandamath. Set to music by Rabindranath Tagore, Vande Mataram evolved into a defining symbol of India’s cultural and patriotic spirit.

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Dec 08, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Winter session off to a turbulent start

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE: This Winter session, which began on December 1, has faced disruptions over opposition protests related to the SIR issue. The first two days saw repeated adjournments. A similar protest had derailed much of the Monsoon session as well, with the opposition demanding a debate on the SIR being conducted in Bihar at the time.

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Dec 08, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Rajya Sabha debate to begin tomorrow

    PM Modi live in parliament: The discussions are not limited to the Lok Sabha. On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will start the debate in the Rajya Sabha. Leader of the House J. P. Nadda is also expected to participate, continuing the Parliament-wide commemoration of Vande Mataram’s 150-year history.

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Dec 08, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Rajnath Singh, Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanaka Gandhi among key speakers in Parliament today

    After the Prime Minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to address the House. Congress leaders, including deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will also speak. Members from several parties are scheduled to present their perspectives, making this a rare, long-format discussion across party lines.

  • 7:38 AM (IST)Dec 08, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi to open debate on 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha

    PM Modi in parliament live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start the discussion today in the Lok Sabha. The House has set aside 10 hours for this special debate, which focuses entirely on the legacy and 150-year journey of Vande Mataram. His speech is expected to highlight the historical roots of the national song and its emotional connection with the Indian people.

