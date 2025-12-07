PM Modi to initiate debate on 150 years of Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha tomorrow Lok Sabha has listed 'Discussion on the 150th anniversary of national song Vande Mataram' on Monday and allocated 10 hours for the debate.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday (December 8) on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, a discussion expected to highlight several significant and lesser-known aspects of India's national song. The Lok Sabha has scheduled a 10-hour debate titled "Discussion on the 150th Anniversary of National Song Vande Mataram."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to speak after the Prime Minister, followed by Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and several other members across parties.

The special debate is part of year-long national celebrations marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, the iconic poem written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and musically composed by Jadunath Bhattacharya.

Amit Shah to initiate debate in Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion in the Upper House on Tuesday (December 9), while Leader of the Upper House J P Nadda will also take part during the debate.

The Winter session of Parliament commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 19.

The proceedings on the first two days of the Winter session that started on December 1 were disrupted due to the opposition's protests on the SIR leading to repeated adjournments.

The Monsoon session of Parliament was a virtual washout over the demand by the opposition for a debate on the SIR, then being held in Bihar.

150th year of Vande Mataram

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the year-long commemoration of 150 years of Vande Mataram in New Delhi on November 7.

The 150th anniversary of India's National Song, Vande Mataram, which translates to "Mother, I Bow to Thee", was observed on November 7 this year. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, 'Vande Mataram' was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875.

Later, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee incorporated the hymn in his immortal novel 'Anandamath', which was published in 1882. It was set to music by Rabindranath Tagore. It has become an integral part of the nation's civilisational, political, and cultural consciousness.

