Al-Falah University chairman Javad Siddiqui arrested in fraud case, sent to 4-day police remand

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, Chairman of Al-Falah University, into custody following allegations of fraud and financial irregularities. After his arrest, Siddiqui was presented before a Delhi court where authorities secured four days of police remand for detailed questioning. The action was initiated on the basis of formal complaints filed by the University Grants Commission.

Police officials confirmed that the Crime Branch registered two separate FIRs against Siddiqui based on the UGC’s complaint. The allegations include falsification and irregular financial practices. Investigators said Siddiqui's arrest is part of a larger probe and that more information is likely to emerge as the interrogation progresses. Enforcement Directorate (ED) actions prior to this development had also intensified scrutiny around the institution.

University previously in spotlight over controversial staff links

Al-Falah University had faced national scrutiny earlier when it was revealed that Dr Umar Nabi, convicted in the Red Fort blast that claimed 13 lives, had been employed by the institution. Two of his associates, Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Shahid, who authorities link to a suspected "white-collar" terror network, were also found to have worked at the university.

In another setback, the university's official website was taken offline in November after the National Assessment and Accreditation Council issued a show-cause notice over an allegedly false accreditation claim. The Enforcement Directorate later stated that it would look into the funding sources and financial activities connected to the university and certain members of its medical staff.

ED attaches Al-Falah University assets

Last month, the ED had attached the land and building of Haryana-based Al-Falah University, worth about Rs 140 crore, that came under the radar of the security agencies following the November 10 Red Fort area blast, and filed a charge sheet against Al-Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui and his charitable trust. The 54-acres land of the university based in Dhauj area of Faridabad, its buildings including those belonging to various schools and departments apart from student hostels have been attached as part of a provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said, as per news agency PTI. The value of these properties is Rs 139.97 crore, it said in a statement.

