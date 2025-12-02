Parliament deadlock Day 2: Speaker Om Birla summons floor leaders amid logjam over SIR debate According to sources, the government wants the House to first take up a discussion on Vande Mataram, as this issue had already been scheduled for debate in the earlier meeting of the Business Advisory Committee. The government has indicated that discussions on other matters can be held afterwards.

New Delhi:

A deadlock over debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) continues to disrupt the functioning of the Parliament. Like Monday, the first day of Parliament Monsoon Session, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned again for the entire day following a massive ruckus by the Opposition lawmakers.

According to sources, the government wants the House to first take up a discussion on Vande Mataram, as this issue had already been scheduled for debate in the earlier meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). The government has indicated that discussions on other matters can be held afterward.

However, the opposition insists that the House must first hold a discussion on SIR, after which it is willing to participate in debates on Vande Mataram and other listed issues.

Om Birla to meet floor leaders

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has summoned a meeting of floor leaders to break the ongoing deadlock in the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready to have discussion on any issue but the Opposition cannot dictate the timeline for the debate. Rijiju said he would engage with Opposition leaders from different parties to resolve the dispute.

"In Parliamentary democracy, we have to engage in dialogue, we have to engage in discussion.There are many issues in the country.You should not undermine one issue, and take up another issue.All the issues are important," Rijiju said.

"In a democracy, there is a platform of elections with the people.We said yesterday too that we are ready to discuss and you should at least hold consultations.But, they try to fix the time, saying the government should tell now.This is not right," he added.

Rajya Sabha Chairman turns down Opposition’s notice

The row escalated when Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan rejected Opposition’s notices under Rule 267, citing failure to meet procedural requirements.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, however, insisted on having a discussion over SIR, asserting that 28 people had died during the voter list revision exercise.

“People are dying. And SIR is going fast. This is an urgent matter. To save democracy. I want discussion to take place now only. And in the interest of democracy, in the interest of citizens, in the interest of the country," he said.

