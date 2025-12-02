Parliament Winter Session 2025: SIR, Delhi pollution and 'vote chori' likely to ignite fresh row on Day 2 The first day was full of disruptions in the Lok Sabha as the Opposition created a massive uproar seeking discussion over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states. The lower house was adjourned twice, and ultimately for the entire day.

New Delhi:

Today is the second day of the Winter Session of Parliament. The first day was full of disruptions in the Lok Sabha as the Opposition created a massive uproar seeking discussion over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states. The lower house was adjourned twice, and ultimately for the entire day.

The second day is also likely to witness pandemonium over issues such as Delhi pollution, SIR and ‘vote chori’ claims.

Meanwhile, Monday was a special day in the Rajya Sabha as Vice President CP Radhakrishnan assumed charge as the Chairman of the upper house. Before the proceedings of the House began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed Chairman CP Radhakrishnan and delivered a long address appreciating his experience and guidance.

LoP Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated Chairman Radhakrishnan on assuming office and assured support from the Congress Party. He also urged the Rajya Sabha Chairman to treat the Opposition and Treasury benches equally.