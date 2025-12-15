Ram Vilas Vedanti, former Lok Sabha MP from Pratapgarh and veteran VHP leader, dies; condolences pour in Ram Vilas Vedanti, a senior leader of the Vishva Hindu Parishad who was known for his oratory skills, was a key architect of the Ram Janambhoomi movement and participated in many rallies and events to mobilise support for it.

Ram Vilas Vedanti, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, passed away on Monday at the age of 67 due to ailing health. He died in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, where he was admitted to a hospital.

Vedanti, a senior leader of the Vishva Hindu Parishad who was known for his oratory skills, was a key architect of the Ram Janambhoomi movement and participated in many rallies and events to mobilise support for it. He also represented the Pratapgarh parliamentary constituency, when he defeated Congress candidate and sitting MP Rajkumari Ratna Singh in the 1998 Lok Sabha elections by 68,460 votes.

Condolences pour in

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Vedanti, saying his loss is irreparable for the Sanatan Dharma. In an X post, Adityanath said his demise marks the end of an era, adding that he dedicated his entire life to the country, the religion and the society.

"We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and bestow strength upon the grief-stricken disciples and followers to bear this immense sorrow," he Xed.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla also expressed grief over Vedanti's demise, calling it an irreparable loss for Indian society and the devotees of Lord Ram. He said his Vedanti's life remains an "example of saintliness, patriotism, and unwavering dedication to religion".

"His departure marks the end of an era, but his thoughts, struggles, and resolve will forever continue to inspire millions of devotees of Ram," he said on X. "We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul."

BJP MP Ganesh Singh said Vedanti's demise is 'extremely painful' and 'irreparable'. In an X post, he prayed that God will give peace to his soul, while noting that he had dedicated his entire life for the Ram Janambhoomi movement.

"He united Ram devotees into a single thread and fearlessly played his role in the court in favor of truth, righteousness, and faith," Singh posted in Hindi.