'Not cheap or low-standard': Rajinikanth rejects claims of 'jealousy' towards Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Chennai:

Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday dismissed claims that he was "jealous" of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and clarified that his recent meeting with DMK chief MK Stalin was purely a "friendly interaction" with no political agenda.

No 'jealousy' against Vijay: Rajinikanth

Talking to reporters at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai, and responding to some reports, the actor said he had no reason to be jealous of Vijay becoming Chief Minister, as he himself is not involved in politics. "Why would I be jealous of Vijay? Maybe if Kamal Haasan became the CM, I might get jealous," Rajinikanth remarked jokingly.

"I was shocked when suddenly media asked me about Vijay. I am surprised and happy for him, not jealous," said Rajinikanth, as he clarifies and wishes CM Vijay for achieving more than NTR at such a young age.

He said that there was a 25-year generational gap between him and the CM and commended Vijay's impressive achievements at a young age, which he said surpassed even those of the legendary MGR (MG Ramachandran) and NTR (N T Rama Rao).

MGR and NTR, the two matinee idols from Tamil and Telugu cinema had gone on to become CM of Tamil Nadu and the then undivided Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

"I have seen Vijay since a young age. Why would I be jealous if he had become CM? That too at a young age of 52, he has achieved more than MGR and NTR... I have no envy at all," he added.

Friendship with Stalin 'beyond politics'

The top star said he decided to speak publicly as several criticisms against him were circulating on social media and in political circles.

He also clarified that the meeting with the former chief minister Stalin was not an attempt to hinder Vijay's chief ministerial aspirations or merge political parties. "I am holding this press meet because many criticisms are being made about me in connection with the election. If I do not respond to them, they will become accepted as the truth. After the election results, I went and met MK Stalin, and that became a subject of criticism. Our friendship is beyond politics. I felt saddened that MK Stalin was defeated in Kulathur. Rajini is not a cheap or low-standard person to speak unnecessarily about anything else. As soon as the Chief Minister won, I conveyed my congratulations to him immediately," he said.

Rajinikanth also congratulated Vijay, whose TVK won 108 seats to form government after getting support from Congress, VCK, Left parties and IUML after the April 23 elections defeating Dravidian majors -- DMK and AIADMK.

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