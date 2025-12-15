Piyush Goyal named BJP's election incharge for Tamil Nadu, Baijayant Panda for Assam The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named senior BJP leader Baijayant Panda as the party’s election in-charge for Assam, while Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been entrusted with overseeing the BJP’s election campaign in Tamil Nadu.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced key organisational appointments as part of its early preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in several states. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed as the BJP’s election in-charge for Tamil Nadu. The party said he will be assisted by Arjun Ram Meghwal and Murlidhar Mohol, who have been named as co-in-charges for the state. Senior BJP leader Baijayant Panda has been entrusted with the role of election in-charge for Assam. He will be supported by Sunil Kumar Sharma and Darshana Ben Jardosh, who have been appointed as co-in-charges.

Assembly elections in both Assam and Tamil Nadu are scheduled for 2026.

Piyush Goyal has been appointed election in-charge for Tamil Nadu at least twice, once for the 2019 general election and now. Moreover, Baijayant Panda has served as the BJP election in-charge for Assam, including the 2021 polls where the party retained power. Panda was also appointed election in-charge for the Delhi Assembly polls. Earlier, he was also named poll in-charge for Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

