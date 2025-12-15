Lionel Messi GOAT tour event chaos in Kolkata: Three arrested in Salt Lake Stadium vandalism case Lionel Messi's GOAT tour of India started with chaos in Kolkata as angry fans vandalised the Salt Lake Stadium after not getting a glimpse of their football. In this case, the police have arrested three people as per Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

Kolkata:

Lionel Messi's GOAT tour of India will conclude today with an event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. But the start of his much-anticipated tour started with massive chaos in Kolkata. The Salt Lake Stadium was vandalised by the fans after they didn't get a glimpse of their football hero. There was a lot of criticism of the event, even as Messi left the venue early. Event organiser Shatadru Datta was arrested on Saturday for the mismanagement of the event, while three more people have now been arrested in the vandalism case.

Basudev Das, Sanjay Das, and Abhijit Das are the three people who have been arrested by Bidhannagar police in connection with the case. According to the police, the arrangements at the Salt Lake Stadium remained normal until 10 AM, with tight security in place. There were restrictions on carrying items such as bottles. Messi was at the stadium from 11:32 AM to 11:52 AM, but he was scheduled to spend way more time than he eventually did.

"At 11:48 am, the crowd started shouting ‘boo’. That is when we sensed dissatisfaction, and soon Messi’s security escorted him out of the ground. When the audience saw Messi leaving, they started throwing objects like bottles and chairs," a police officer said as per the Indian Express.

Messi's tour goes smoothly in Hyderabad, Mumbai

After the chaos in Kolkata, Messi's visit to Hyderabad and Mumbai went smoothly as the fans thronged the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and Wankhede Stadium, respectively. The arrangements at the venue were also made properly, as even Messi managed to acknowledge the love showered by the fans on him.

Messi's tour is set to conclude today in Delhi, but his arrival in the capital city was delayed due to visibility issue.

