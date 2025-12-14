Lionel Messi Day 3 GOAT tour schedule: Check Argentine legend's itinerary for final day of his India visit Lionel Messi will complete his GOAT India tour with his visit to Delhi, where he is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here is Messi's schedule for Day 3 of his tour to India.

New Delhi:

Lionel Messi graced the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the second day of his GOAT India tour on Sunday, December 14. Messi took part in a special event at the iconic venue along with fellow footballers Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul.

Several bigwigs turned up at the Wankhede to attend the Messi event. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, and actors Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff, among others, graced the event as fans turned up in big numbers to fill the stadium.

Messi had some special moments as he exchanged gifts with Sachin at the closing stages of the event. Sachin gifted Messi with his India jersey, while the Argentine icon gifted a World Cup ball to the Indian legend.

The tour now heads to the final day with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the pipeline. Check Day 3 schedule here.

Messi's Day 3 schedule of his GOAT tour; Argentine legend to meet PM Modi

Messi will be arriving in Delhi at 10:45 AM on Monday. He will have a 50-minute ‘Meet and Greet’ session at a city hotel and will then go to meet PM Modi at his residence for a 20-minute interaction.

The Argentine legend will then head to the residence of an MP, where he will also meet Argentine Ambassador to India, Mariano Agustin Caucino. Messi will also meet Chief Justice Surya Kant and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

After meeting the VVIPs, Messi will head to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where several programs are scheduled. The football icon is scheduled to enter the Arun Jaitley Stadium at 3:30 PM. He will be received with a grand welcome, followed by a performance of music, after which he will head to a small soccer field where some Indian celebrities will be participating in a match. He will then greet the players.

There is a football clinic with 22 children that will be held from 3.55 pm to 4.15 pm. Messi will then head to the centre of the field, where two Indian cricketers will give him a gift. The Argentine legend will hand over two pre-signed jerseys to both.