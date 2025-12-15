Messi GOAT tour India Live Updates: Argentine football legend Lionel Messi's GOAT tour will culminate in the capital city of New Delhi on Monday, December 15. The four-city tour, which began on a disappointing note in Kolkata, was salvaged in Hyderabad and got even better in Mumbai, where the likes of Tiger Shroff, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajay Devgn, among others, met one of the greatest footballers of all time.
On Monday, Messi will arrive in Delhi's horrible AQI at around 11 AM and is set to be a part of a few events, while also meeting the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Follow all the live updates-