-Arrival in Delhi at 10:45 AM, followed by a 50-minute ‘Meet and Greet’ session at a city hotel and then go to meet PM Modi at his residence for a 20-minute interaction

-The interaction with PM Modi will be followed by a visit to the residence of an MP, a meeting with the Argentine Ambassador to India, Mariano Agustin Caucino, followed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

-After the VVIP meets, Messi will head to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he will be welcomed with a musical performance, head to a smaller football field to be part of a celebrity match. There is a football clinic with 22 children that will be held from 3.55 pm to 4.15 pm. Messi will then head to the centre of the field, where two Indian cricketers will give him a gift. The Argentine legend will hand over two pre-signed jerseys to both.