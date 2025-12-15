Advertisement
Argentine legend Lionel Messi's third and final day in India as part of the 'GOAT' tour will have him going to the national capital, New Delhi. Messi is set to take part in a couple of meet and greet events, be part of a celebrity match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and meet PM Narendra Modi.

Written ByIndia TV Sports Desk  Edited ByAnshul Gupta  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Messi GOAT tour India Live Updates: Argentine football legend Lionel Messi's GOAT tour will culminate in the capital city of New Delhi on Monday, December 15. The four-city tour, which began on a disappointing note in Kolkata, was salvaged in Hyderabad and got even better in Mumbai, where the likes of Tiger Shroff, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajay Devgn, among others, met one of the greatest footballers of all time.

On Monday, Messi will arrive in Delhi's horrible AQI at around 11 AM and is set to be a part of a few events, while also meeting the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Follow all the live updates-

Lionel Messi Day 3 GOAT tour schedule: Check Argentine icon's itinerary for final day of India visit

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Dec 15, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Messi's Day 3 schedule

    -Arrival in Delhi at 10:45 AM, followed by a 50-minute ‘Meet and Greet’ session at a city hotel and then go to meet PM Modi at his residence for a 20-minute interaction

    -The interaction with PM Modi will be followed by a visit to the residence of an MP, a meeting with the Argentine Ambassador to India, Mariano Agustin Caucino, followed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

    -After the VVIP meets, Messi will head to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he will be welcomed with a musical performance, head to a smaller football field to be part of a celebrity match. There is a football clinic with 22 children that will be held from 3.55 pm to 4.15 pm. Messi will then head to the centre of the field, where two Indian cricketers will give him a gift. The Argentine legend will hand over two pre-signed jerseys to both.

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Dec 15, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final day of Messi's GOAT India tour

    It has been a mixed tour of India for Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, with the fans not having enough time to get a glimpse of their favourite, with the politicians and administrators hogging the limelight. The tour has certainly got better after a disappointing start in Kolkata, moving to Hyderabad and Mumbai, and it will now culminate in Delhi today.

