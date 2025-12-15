Apologise immediately: Rijiju ups ante against Congress over anti-PM Modi slogans in 'vote chori' rally Parliament Winter Session: A video has gone viral showing some Congress female workers raising slogans against PM Modi during party's 'vote chori' rally in the national capital.

New Delhi:

Union Minister Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge after some Congress workers allegedly raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the grand old party's mega 'vote chori' rally in Delhi on Sunday. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rijiju said it is extremely shameful that the slogans were raised when all senior leaders of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were present there.

This led to a chaos in the Lok Sabha forcing Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House.

"We are not enemies, we are just rivals. In 2014, a BJP MP made an objectionable comment against the opposition. The prime minister immediately asked him to apologise because we are elected representatives and we work accordingly. Yesterday, slogans were raised against PM Modi and people were asked to dig his grave. This is extremely disappointing," he said.

"This is extremely shameful. PM Modi represents the 140 crore Indians in the world. He is the most popular leader of the world. The Congress leadership should immediately apologise for this," he added.

Chaos in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed a similar chaos, where Union Minister JP Nadda led the government's charge and demanded an apology from the grand old party. Like Rijiju, Nadda criticised the Congress and said its top leaders should immediately apologise for the incident.

This led to a chaos in the Upper House after which the Rajya Sabha was adjourned.

"In the Congress rally yesterday, slogans were raised against PM Modi. This shows the Congress party's thinking and mentality. Saying such things against a Prime Minister is condemnable. Sonia Gandhi ji should apologise to the nation for this," Nadda said.

Slogans against PM Modi

A video has gone viral showing some Congress female workers raising slogans against PM Modi during party's 'vote chori' rally in the national capital. "Modi teri kabar khudegi (We will dig your grave, Modi)," the workers were seen saying in the video.

One of the workers, Manju Lata Meena, refused to apologise and defended the slogan. "This is our slogan... He should apologise to the country for what he has done for all these years. I don't have any regrets. I won't apologise," she said.

