PM Modi addresses Parliament on day 1 of winter session, welcomes C P Radhakrishnan as Rajya Sabha Chairman Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, extending welcome to the newly appointed Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Parliament on the opening day of the Winter Session on Monday, extending a warm welcome to the newly appointed Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, as the proceedings began. PM Modi said the Upper House would benefit from Radhakrishnan’s experience and leadership.

“Winter Session is beginning today and it is a proud moment for all members of the House to welcome you. I wish you all the best,” PM Modi said, assuring that all members would maintain the dignity and decorum of the Upper House under Radhakrishnan’s stewardship.

He added, “Our Chairman comes from a simple, farmer’s family and has dedicated his entire life to social service. He is an inspiration and a guide for all of us.”

"I saw the bond you forged with the tribal communities in Jharkhand. The way you visited even small villages, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand would proudly mention these things whenever he met me. Whether you had a helicopter or not, you would travel in whatever vehicle you had, stopping at small places at night. We all know your spirit of service and the way you took it to new heights as Governor... I have realised one thing that people sometimes feel the burden of their position, and sometimes they get overwhelmed by protocol. But I've noticed that you have no connection with protocol...," he said.

PM hits out at Oppositon ahead of session

Speaking to the media before the session commenced, Prime Minister Modi hit out at the Opposition for allegedly turning Parliament into a “warm-up arena” for elections or an outlet to express frustration after political defeats. He said he was willing to offer tips on bringing positivity into politics and urged them to look beyond electoral setbacks. Calling on the Opposition to fulfil its democratic responsibilities, the PM said, “The Winter Session is not a mere ritual but an opportunity to strengthen efforts towards development.”

PM Modi said it would energise the country’s developmental push. He pointed to the record voter turnout in the recent Bihar elections, especially the growing participation of women.

“This session should focus on what this Parliament thinks about the country and what it wants to do for the country,” he said.

‘Defeat should not become a ground for drama’

In a sharp jibe at the Opposition, the Prime Minister remarked that some parties appeared “unsettled” after their defeat in the Bihar elections. He cautioned against turning Parliament into a battleground for frustration, or into a stage for theatrics.

“Parliament is not a place for drama; it is a place for delivery,” he asserted. “Negativity might sometimes help in politics, but I expect them to focus on nation-building.” PM Modi also appealed for space to be given to first-time and young MPs to raise constituency and national issues. He said many new members were left frustrated when they were not allowed to speak during debates.

“First-time MPs, irrespective of their party, must be given a chance. There are many places to do drama but not here,” the Prime Minister said.