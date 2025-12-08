Goa nightclub blaze: Three government officials suspended after Arpora club fire claims 25 lives Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa was engulfed in flames, killing 20 staff members and five tourists. Preliminary reports suggest fireworks as the likely cause of the blaze.

Panaji:

Three senior officials of the Goa government were suspended on Sunday following a massive blaze at a nightclub which claimed 25 lives. The officials have allegedly allowed the facility to start operations in 2023 even though it was devoid of the requisite safety documents, PTI reported citing a senior officer.

The suspended officials include Siddhi Tushar Harlankar, who was then Director of Panchayat, Dr Shamila Monteiro, who was then Member Secretary of the Goa State Pollution Control Board, and Raghuvir Bagkar, then Secretary of Village Panchayat Arpora-Nagoa.

About the incident

Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa was engulfed in flames, killing 20 staff members and five tourists. Preliminary reports suggest fireworks as the likely cause of the blaze.

As many as six persons were injured in the incident.

A fire brigade official, cited by PTI, said most of the deaths occurred due to suffocation as people were trapped on the ground floor. Small doors coupled with the narrow bridge leading to it made it difficult for the people to escape. This also hampered the rescue operation, as fire brigade vehicles and water tankers were parked nearly 400 m away from the incident site.

FIR filed against club owners

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the night club was not following safety norms. He said club's chief general manager, Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur were arrested by the police. Besides, FIRs were registered against club owners and event organisers.

Ex-gratia announced

CM Sawant has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. As most of the deceased were from other states, he said that arrangements would be made by the state government to take the mortal remains of the deceased to their native places.

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi and several other political leaders have expressed anguish over the incident.

