IndiGo chaos Day 7: More than 400 flights cancelled across key airports; DGCA deadline ends today The country's largest airline on Sunday cancelled over 650 flights. However, Rs 610 crore worth ticket refunds were processed for the affected passengers by IndiGo.

New Delhi:

IndiGo continues to witness delays and cancellations as disruptions caused by crew shortages and technical issues hamper the airline’s operations for the seventh consecutive day. The airline has cancelled more than eight domestic flights from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. However, the situation has improved slightly compared to Sunday, as check-in has started for most domestic flights.

The airline’s international flights from Mumbai Airport are also operating as per schedule.

Disruptions have also been witnessed at other major airports amid IndiGo’s operational crisis.

As many as 77 IndiGo flights, including 38 arrivals and 39 departures, were cancelled at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday, ANI reported citing the airport authorities.

Similarly, IndiGo operations were also hit at Chennai airport, with 71 flights, including 38 departures and 33 arrivals, reported to be cancelled.

IndiGo cancelled a total of 134 flights- 75 departures and 59 arrivals at Delhi’s IGI Airport, while 127 flights, including 65 arrivals and 62 departures, have been cancelled at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Delhi Airport has issued an advisory, asserting that a few flights may witness delays and cancellations even today. Flyers have been asked to check the status of their flights before reaching the airport.

“Delhi Airport operations are running smoothly, though a few flights may be rescheduled or cancelled due to operational reasons. Our dedicated on-ground teams are actively coordinating with all stakeholders to minimize disruptions and ensure a seamless travel experience for passengers. We kindly advise travelers to stay updated on their flight status by contacting their respective airlines,” the advisory read.

650 flights cancelled on Sunday

Notably, the country's largest airline on Sunday cancelled over 650 flights. However, Rs 610 crore worth ticket refunds were processed for the affected passengers by IndiGo.

Senior officials the airline said the operations are expected to stabilise by December 10.

DGCA deadline on show-cause notice ends today

The aviation regulator DGCA on Sunday extended the deadline for IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and the airline’s Accountable Manager, Isidro Porqueras, to respond to the show-cause notices issued over recent flight disruptions. According to a senior official, cited by PTI, both executives have been asked to submit their explanations by 6 pm on Monday.

ALSO READ: