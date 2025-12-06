IndiGo flight cancellations update: DGCA issues show-cause notice to CEO Pieter Elbers over major disruptions The DGCA noted in its notice that "It has been observed that scheduled flights of M/s Indigo Airlines have recently faced massive disruptions resulting in severe inconvenience, hardship and distress to passengers."﻿.

New Delhi:

India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued a stern show-cause notice to IndiGo’s Chief Executive Officer on Saturday (December 6). The notice holds the CEO accountable for a week-long operational crisis that stranded thousands of passengers nationwide and forced the cancellation of nearly 1,000 flights in a single day. This represents one of the DGCA’s toughest regulatory actions in recent times.

Causes behind the massive flight disruptions

According to the DGCA, the crisis primarily stemmed from IndiGo’s failure to adequately prepare for the implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL﻿) for pilots. These new regulations, which were announced months earlier and came into effect on November 1, required airlines to rearrange pilot duty rosters and resources. IndiGo’s inability to adjust its operational schedules timely resulted in crew shortages, widespread cancellations, extensive delays, and ripple effects across its extensive 138-destination network.

Regulatory observations and deficiencies

The DGCA stated in the notice: "It has been observed that scheduled flights of M/s Indigo Airlines have recently faced massive disruptions resulting in severe inconvenience, hardship and distress to passengers." Further, the regulator noted the airline’s failure to comply with revised duty and rest rules caused these disruptions.

The notice specifically cites IndiGo’s non-compliance with Rule 42A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, along with breaches of multiple Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) that govern duty periods. The airline also reportedly failed to provide essential information and support services to passengers affected by flight delays and cancellations, violating regulatory passengers’ rights.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )IndiGo flight cancellations: DGCA issues show-cause notice to CEO Pieter Elbers over major disruptions.

CEO held responsible for operational failures

The DGCA’s notice holds the IndiGo CEO personally accountable for these deficiencies, stating, "As the CEO, you are responsible for ensuring effective management of the airline." It emphasises that the CEO failed to ensure timely preparation for the smooth conduct of flight operations and to provide requisite passenger facilities during disruptions.

Urgent response demanded

The CEO has been given a strict 24-hour deadline to respond to the show-cause notice. Should IndiGo fail to provide a satisfactory explanation, the DGCA will proceed to decide the matter ex parte. This course of action could lead to severe penalties ranging from monetary fines to operational restrictions, severely impacting the airline’s functioning.