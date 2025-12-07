Amazon Prime Video gets a big upgrade: Watch live news for free with your existing plan Amazon Prime Video has launched a new feature that lets users watch 24×7 live news channels without any additional subscription. The new “News” tab is currently rolling out in the US, offering free access to major networks like ABC News Live, CBS News 24/7, CNN Headlines, NBC News NOW, and more.

New Delhi:

Amazon Prime Video has revolutionised the streaming experience for millions of its users by offering a brand-new service: free 24×7 live news channels right inside the Prime Video app, without any additional subscription. While users have been using Prime for movies, TV shows, and web series so far, this upgrade will also keep them updated about live global news in real time.

Live news arrives on Prime Video

Amazon has unveiled an exclusive News tab on the Prime Video homepage. Users can now stream live news channels with a single tap, as they would on traditional TV, without having to jump between apps or subscriptions.

As of now, the feature has rolled out in the US, giving users direct access to major news networks such as:

ABC News Live

CBS News 24/7

CNN Headlines

LiveNOW from Fox

NBC News NOW

Amazon has confirmed the rollout will reach all US-based Prime subscribers by the end of December. The most significant advantage: No additional payment or channel subscription is required; everything works with the existing Prime Video plan.

A big step toward an all-in-one platform

The move indicates that Amazon wants Prime Video to be an end-to-end entertainment and information platform. In this regard, none of its users would require cable TV or any other news apps to stay updated.

The feature will function seamlessly on thousands of devices, which include:

Smart TVs

Fire TV Stick

Mobile applications

Desktop browsers

With the integration of news directly into Prime Video, Amazon wants to make it easy for users to get both entertainment and real-time updates from one platform.

When will this service come to India?

The company has not yet confirmed whether the feature will launch in India or other global markets, as of now. However, considering the large base of Prime subscribers in India, such an expansion can very well be expected in the future.