Top Naxalite Ramdher Majjhi surrenders; Maharashtra, MP and Chhattisgarh declared Naxal-free A reward of Rs 1 crore had been announced on his head.

Rajnandgaon:

Notorious Naxalite commander and Central Committee Member (CCM) Ramdher Majji surrendered before the police along with his group on Monday. He was considered on par with Hidma. A reward of Rs 1 crore had been announced on his head.

Majji surrendered at police station in Chhattisgarh Bakar Katta. Other Maoist cadres who surrendered along with Majjhi include Chandu Usendi, Lalita, Janki, Prem, Ramsingh Dada, Sukesh Pottam, Lakshmi, Sheela, Sagar, Kavita, and Yogita.

With the surrender of these Naxalites, the Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh zones have become Naxal-free.

80% menace erdaicated, says Chhattisgarh deputy CM

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister eighty per cent of the menace of Naxalism was removed and the state would be free from this violence by March 2026.

"Naxalism has been eradicated in Chhattisgarh by 80 per cent and only 20 per cent remains.It persists in some areas in the western regions of Abhujmad, in the southern regions of Sukma and Bijapur districts.Today, people in Bastar can finally breathe in the open air without fear," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the Modi government was heading towards a permanent solution for Naxalism.