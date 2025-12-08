iPhone 16 now available for less than Rs 66000: Best deal for limited time period

Apple launched its iPhone 16 series back in September 2024, with the base model (128GB) priced at Rs 79,900 onwards. But currently, there are multiple offers available, which drops down the pricetag even further, with bank offers and reseller discounts. So, in case you are planning to upgrade to a newer iPhone, this might be the right time.
iPhone 16 price drops to Rs 65,900: Cashback offers
While leading Apple reseller Imagine at present has listed the 128GB variant at Rs 69,990. Buyers could use SBI Card, ICICI Bank or IDFC First Bank cards and claim an instant cashback of Rs 4,000 on top of this.
With the add-on bank offers, the final effective price comes down to Rs 65,900, making it one of the lowest prices offered since the launch of the device.
Customers can further opt for a no-cost EMI scheme, wherein monthly instalments may start at Rs 10,983 for affordability without additional interest.
Prices of higher storage variants
According to Imagine’s current listings:
- 256GB variant – Rs 79,900
- 512GB variant – Rs 99,900
Currently, these variants do not include any additional cashback offers available from the reseller. It is always suggested to check online platforms before making a final purchase.
Deals are better online
Discounts may come from platforms like Amazon, Flipkart or other authorised resellers, adding card offers and exchange bonuses.
iPhone 16: Key features and specifications
- It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness
- It is protected by Ceramic Shield
- The iPhone 16 is powered by Apple's latest A18 chipset built on a 3nm process with a five-core GPU, a six-core CPU and a 16-core Neural Engine, which delivers advanced AI performance on the device.
- The phone comes with a 48MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the rear end.
- On the front, it has a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. The phone further comes with a new Camera Control button, which helps the user to take quick shots.
- The device is further protected by an IP68 rating, making the device water and dust-resistant.