iPhone 16 now available for less than Rs 66000: Best deal for limited time period

Apple launched its iPhone 16 series back in September 2024, with the base model (128GB) priced at Rs 79,900 onwards. But currently, there are multiple offers available, which drops down the pricetag even further, with bank offers and reseller discounts. So, in case you are planning to upgrade to a newer iPhone, this might be the right time.

iPhone 16 price drops to Rs 65,900: Cashback offers

While leading Apple reseller Imagine at present has listed the 128GB variant at Rs 69,990. Buyers could use SBI Card, ICICI Bank or IDFC First Bank cards and claim an instant cashback of Rs 4,000 on top of this.

With the add-on bank offers, the final effective price comes down to Rs 65,900, making it one of the lowest prices offered since the launch of the device.

Customers can further opt for a no-cost EMI scheme, wherein monthly instalments may start at Rs 10,983 for affordability without additional interest.

Prices of higher storage variants

According to Imagine’s current listings:

256GB variant – Rs 79,900

512GB variant – Rs 99,900

Currently, these variants do not include any additional cashback offers available from the reseller. It is always suggested to check online platforms before making a final purchase.

Deals are better online

Discounts may come from platforms like Amazon, Flipkart or other authorised resellers, adding card offers and exchange bonuses.

