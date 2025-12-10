Google AI Plus plan launches in India: Gemini 3 access and 200GB storage under Rs 200 for new users Google has launched its new AI Plus plan in India as a more affordable alternative to the premium AI subscription. The plan offers access to Gemini 3 Pro, 200GB cloud storage, AI-powered editing tools, and 200 AI credits per month—starting at just Rs 199 for new users.

New Delhi:

Google has extended its AI subscription portfolio in India with a new Google AI Plus plan aimed at offering more value at a much lower price point. According to the information, the AI Premium plan with complete access to Gemini 3 Pro costs Rs 1,950 per month, but the new AI Plus will be targeting advanced AI tools and cloud benefits to a lot more people with a budget-friendly approach.

Pocket-friendly pricing for Indian users

The Google AI Plus plan costs Rs 399 per month, but new subscribers can sign up at the special introductory price of Rs 199 per month for the first six months. That alone immediately makes it one of the most affordable bundles in AI subscriptions nationwide, given the features and storage it makes available.

Gemini 3 Pro: Smarter, faster, more capable

The new plan includes Google's most recent advanced AI model, Gemini 3 Pro, with increased usage limits. The model promises major improvements in the following:

Coding assistance

Complex reasoning

Step-by-step analysis

Visualization and spatial sense

Users can do anything from transforming handwritten recipes into digital cookbooks to analysing mixed-format content. Google says Gemini will soon integrate even deeper into apps such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more, making everyday workflows smarter and faster.

Powerful creative tools included

With the AI Plus subscription, users gain access to Nano Banana Pro by Google – an extremely capable AI-based image editor. The plan also includes a bundle pack for:

200 monthly AI credits for Flow and Whisk

Create a flow for AI filmmaking using Veo 3.1

Whisk for Advanced Image-to-Video Conversions

The following are some of the tools that creators, students, and professionals can try to create quality content with less effort:

200GB Cloud storage for the whole family

In all, the plan provides 200GB of shared cloud storage across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail. You can also share the benefits with as many as five members of your family, making it perfect for households that manage hefty libraries of photos, videos, and documents.

A balanced Mix of AI and storage

Clearly, with AI Plus, Google is positioning the new plan as a middle ground – more powerful than regular Google One storage tiers but far cheaper than the AI Premium plan. This is going to be an instant pick among Indian users who want to try the advanced AI abilities at Google without spending a fortune.