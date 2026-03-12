'Every member has the right to speak': Om Birla rejects claim that Rahul Gandhi was prevented from speaking

New Delhi:

A day after the Opposition's no-confidence motion against him was defeated in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla on Thursday (March 12) rejected allegations that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi or other members were prevented from speaking in the House, asserting that "every MP has the right to speak as per the rules".

Addressing the House, Birla said he was grateful to MPs for raising issues related to his functioning during the debate on the motion seeking his removal on March 10, including concerns about transparency. He assured members that he would continue to uphold the constitutional dignity of Parliament.

Birla referred to the resolution seeking his removal that was moved on March 10 and said the debate lasted nearly 12 hours, during which several Opposition MPs questioned the impartiality of the Chair and alleged that their voices were being suppressed. "The House represents the will of 140 crore Indians. I have always tried to ensure that every member gets an opportunity to express himself or herself under the laid-down rules and procedures," Birla said.

PM, ministers have to give notice to make statements in House: Om Birla

Responding to the allegation that the Opposition was not allowed to speak, the Speaker said that the House functions according to established rules that require members to seek permission from the Chair before addressing the House. He stressed that no one is above the rules of the Lok Sabha.

"Even the Prime Minister and ministers must give notice under House rules before making statements. The rules apply to everyone," Birla said.

He added that all photographs, printed material, quotes, and documents must receive the Speaker's approval before being tabled in the House, indicating that the Opposition had not always followed these procedures, which forced the Chair to take certain decisions.

'No button is with the chair to turn on or off any mic': Om Birla

Addressing allegations that the Chair selectively controlled microphones or switched off the mics of Opposition MPs, he said the Speaker does not have any button to control microphones and that members can speak only when it is their turn according to the rules. "The chair has no switch to turn microphones on or off," said Birla on the opposition's claim that the microphones of opposition leaders were switched off.

I have always encouraged members who hesitate to participate in House proceedings," he said, adding that he has consistently tried to ensure that the House runs impartially and in accordance with procedures.

The Speaker also said he had stayed away from the House proceedings on the day the Opposition submitted the notice seeking his removal.

Responding to protests by women MPs from the Opposition who had stormed the Treasury benches holding placards, Birla said the decisions taken by the Chair were aimed at "protecting the dignity of Parliament".

"The Chair does not belong to any one person but is a symbol of the prestige of the House," he said, while thanking members who supported him as well as those who offered critical views during the debate.

The remarks came a day after the no-confidence motion against the Speaker was rejected through a voice vote in the Lok Sabha. The motion had been moved by Mohammad Jawed with the support of several Opposition members.

During the debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had sharply criticised the Opposition, accusing it of questioning the foundations of India’s democracy by bringing a motion against the Speaker.

