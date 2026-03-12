BCCI to honour Rahul Dravid with lifetime achievement award, Shubman Gill to be named Cricketer of the Year

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid will be conferred with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement award at the BCCI's annual Naman Awards, scheduled to take place in New Delhi on March 15 (Sunday). Along with him, India's Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, will also be named the Cricketer of the Year award.

The Indian Express report is carrying the information related to these awards, even as Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre will also be recognised for his performances with the Lala Amarnath award for the best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs cricket. Notably, Mhatre also led the India U19 team to World Cup glory recently in the edition held in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Moreover, the report further adds that the BCCI is also contemplating bestowing former India captain Mithali Raj with a lifetime award too. Among other awards, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will be honoured with the best cricket association in domestic cricket.

Dravid's contributions to Indian cricket

Coming back to Rahul Dravid, he thoroughly deserves the top award in the ceremony, having served as the NCA head, India U19, and senior India head coach after announcing retirement in 2012. Dravid was one of the 'Big Four' players in the batting line-up along with Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman. He is still considered one of the finest players of Test cricket, having scored 13288 runs in Tests and 10889 runs in ODIs.

After retiring from international cricket in 2012, Dravid took up a few commentary stints before becoming the India Under-19 head coach and then subsequently replacing Ravi Shastri for the role in the senior men's team. India fared decently in the ICC events during his tenure, making it to the final of the World Cup and winning the T20 World Cup in 2024.

As for Gill, he led India superbly in the Test series against England in his maiden assignment in the longest format and also created history, amassing more than 700 runs.

