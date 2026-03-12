Supreme Court grants bail to separatist leader Shabir Shah in J-K terror funding case

New Delhi:

In a major development in the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, the Supreme Court granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah on Wednesday. The court noted that detailed bail conditions will be issued soon and made it clear that Shah’s release will be subject to compliance with these upcoming stipulations. The bench passed the order after hearing rejoinder arguments on behalf of Shah, represented by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra appeared on behalf of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The bench observed that the formal written order specifying the terms and conditions of his bail will be released shortly. According to the court, "the detailed order with conditions will be issued soon." Notably, Shabir Shah, a prominent separatist figure in Jammu and Kashmir, has been facing charges linked to terror funding and alleged financial support to separatist activities in the Valley.

What did the court say?

During the hearing, the bench pointed out several anomalies in the trial and flagged the long incarceration of Shah. On September 4, 2025, the apex court refused to grant interim bail to Shah in the case and issued notice to the NIA, seeking its response on his plea challenging a Delhi High Court order dated June 12, 2025, that denied him relief. The high court refused to grant bail to Shah, observing that the possibility of his carrying out similar unlawful activities and influencing witnesses could not be ruled out.

J-K terror funding case

In 2017, the NIA booked 12 people on allegations of conspiracy for raising funds to disrupt peace by way of pelting stones, damaging public property and conspiring to wage war against the central government. Shah was alleged to have played a "substantial role" in facilitating a separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir by inciting the general public to raise slogans in support of Jammu and Kashmir's secession, paying tributes to the family of slain terrorists by eulogising them as "martyrs", receiving money through hawala transactions and raising funds via cross-LoC trade, which were allegedly used to fuel subversive and militant activities.

