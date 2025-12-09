Airtel partners with Google to bring WhatsApp-like messaging to regular SMS with RCS support Airtel has partnered with Google to introduce Rich Communication Services (RCS) for its users in India, offering WhatsApp-like features within the default messaging app. With double-tick delivery indicators, photo and video sharing, group chats, location sharing, and end-to-end encryption.

New Delhi:

Airtel, one of the leading telecom service providers in India, has reportedly partnered with Google, the tech giant. Both of them have introduced ‘Rich Communication Services’ on their network, as a major move for an upgrade in the digital communication segment. The upgrade will replace the conventional text messaging experience for users with a more enhanced messaging platform that may look similar to WhatsApp and other instant messaging apps.

With millions of Airtel subscribers in India, this rollout is expected to mark a big shift in how users interact through regular text messages.

What is RCS, and how does it change messaging

Rich Communication Services, or RCS, is the next-generation messaging protocol in place to replace traditional SMS. Unlike SMS, which supports just plain text, RCS enables the sending of high-resolution photos and videos, live typing indicators, group chats, and even location sharing.

These changes mean Airtel users will now see double ticks, read receipts, and have richer media support – bringing a more WhatsApp-like feel into the default Messages application.

These RCS messages will also work on mobile data and Wi-Fi, thus enabling seamless communication across devices without the use of third-party apps.

Advanced messaging features for Airtel users

Airtel confirmed that users will be charged Re 0.11 per RCS message; of this revenue, 80 per cent shall go to Airtel and 20 per cent to Google. The service will support file sharing, group conversations, read receipts, and end-to-end encryption for enhanced privacy.

For those users who still use SMS quite a bit – for work, banking alerts, or personal reasons – this upgrade brings modern functionality that has been lacking.

Telecom experts believe this could become a challenge for the likes of WhatsApp, provided RCS gets wide acceptance and becomes interoperable across networks.

Competition amongst telecom operators

RCS is already available on Jio and Vodafone Idea networks. The tie-up with Google, meanwhile, will help Airtel set up a strong foothold in the telecom market by providing better communication tools. With three big operators onboard, India now moves closer to a unified messaging ecosystem.

The future of RCS in India

The biggest milestone will be complete interconnectivity. Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea users will be able to send and receive RCS messages. Since RCS service is with the GSMA standard, it will be completely controlled by telecom operators themselves; its expansion will bring more stability, privacy, and a uniform user experience across devices.

Experts have estimated that when the service is rolled out completely, RCS could become the default messaging standard in India, which will benefit millions of mobile users and will further reduce dependency on third-party apps.