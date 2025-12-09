Apple Fitness Plus launches in India: Price, features, device support and everything you need to know Apple has launched Apple Fitness Plus in India, offering personalised workout plans, guided sessions, music-driven fitness routines and deep integration with Apple devices. Priced at Rs 149 per month, the service provides 12 workout types, meditation categories, custom plans and more.

Apple has launched the ‘Fitness Plus app-- its premium fitness service – in the Indian market, marking the biggest global expansion since launch. The app will be available to use from December 15 onwards, when users will be able to subscribe to Fitness Plus and access guided workouts, meditation sessions and personalised training plans across Apple devices (iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more).

What is Apple Fitness Plus?

Apple Fitness Plus is a subscription-based fitness service which has been created for iOS users only, and it seamlessly syncs with Apple hardware. Indian users will be able to track real-time metrics, like calories burnt, heart rate, progress and movement directly on their Apple ecosystem – iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV or even AirPods Pro 3.

Powered by Apple's workout intelligence, Fitness Plus will deliver a studio-style training experience to the iOS user at home or on the go. The platform includes 12 workout types:

Strength HIIT Yoga Dance Pilates Cycling Kickboxing Core Treadmill Walk Treadmill Run Rowing Meditation

Session length will be from 5 to 45 minutes, as per the flexible routine.

Custom Plans: Users can create their own weekly workout schedules which are based on activity type, trainer preference and music choice.

Burn Bar: Gauge your performance compared to others participating in the same workout.

Music Integration: Taylor Swift, BTS, Selena Gomez, and More

Music plays a big role in the Fitness Plus experience. Workouts feature playlists curated from Apple Music across genres that include Upbeat Anthems, Hip-Hop/R&B, Latin, and the newly added K-Pop collection.

Artist Spotlight

The Artist Spotlight series encompasses sessions themed around global icons, including:

Taylor Swift

Beyoncé

BTS

Selena Gomez

Coldplay

This feature makes workouts feel more engaging and motivating to users.

Additional Motivational and Mindfulness Features

Fitness+ brings several tools designed to help users stay consistent:

Stay consistent and push further plans.

Get started with beginner-friendly programmes.

Time to Walk: Audio stories narrated by influential personalities

Curated Collections, including Run Your First 5K and Pilates for More Than Your Core

12 Meditation Topics for Stress Relief and Mindfulness

Apple Fitness Plus: Price and Device Compatibility in India

Apple Fitness Plus will be offered in India at:

Rs 149 a month, or Rs 999 per year

You may share your subscription with up to five family members.

Compatible Devices

iPhone 8 or later,

iOS 16.1

Apple Watch Series 3 or later, paired with iPhone 6s

iPad

Apple TV models with supported software

AirPods Pro 3,

Powerbeats Pro 2 for heart-rate enabled features

In the introductory offer, customers buying an eligible Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3, or Powerbeats Pro 2 will get three months of Fitness Plus free.