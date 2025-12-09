Apple Fitness Plus launches in India: Price, features, device support and everything you need to know

Apple has launched the ‘Fitness Plus app-- its premium fitness service – in the Indian market, marking the biggest global expansion since launch. The app will be available to use from December 15 onwards, when users will be able to subscribe to Fitness Plus and access guided workouts, meditation sessions and personalised training plans across Apple devices (iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more).
What is Apple Fitness Plus?
Apple Fitness Plus is a subscription-based fitness service which has been created for iOS users only, and it seamlessly syncs with Apple hardware. Indian users will be able to track real-time metrics, like calories burnt, heart rate, progress and movement directly on their Apple ecosystem – iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV or even AirPods Pro 3.
Powered by Apple's workout intelligence, Fitness Plus will deliver a studio-style training experience to the iOS user at home or on the go. The platform includes 12 workout types:
- Strength
- HIIT
- Yoga
- Dance
- Pilates
- Cycling
- Kickboxing
- Core
- Treadmill Walk
- Treadmill Run
- Rowing
- Meditation
- Session length will be from 5 to 45 minutes, as per the flexible routine.
- Custom Plans: Users can create their own weekly workout schedules which are based on activity type, trainer preference and music choice.
- Burn Bar: Gauge your performance compared to others participating in the same workout.
- Music Integration: Taylor Swift, BTS, Selena Gomez, and More
Music plays a big role in the Fitness Plus experience. Workouts feature playlists curated from Apple Music across genres that include Upbeat Anthems, Hip-Hop/R&B, Latin, and the newly added K-Pop collection.
Artist Spotlight
The Artist Spotlight series encompasses sessions themed around global icons, including:
- Taylor Swift
- Beyoncé
- BTS
- Selena Gomez
- Coldplay
This feature makes workouts feel more engaging and motivating to users.
Additional Motivational and Mindfulness Features
Fitness+ brings several tools designed to help users stay consistent:
- Stay consistent and push further plans.
- Get started with beginner-friendly programmes.
- Time to Walk: Audio stories narrated by influential personalities
- Curated Collections, including Run Your First 5K and Pilates for More Than Your Core
- 12 Meditation Topics for Stress Relief and Mindfulness
Apple Fitness Plus: Price and Device Compatibility in India
Apple Fitness Plus will be offered in India at:
Rs 149 a month, or Rs 999 per year
You may share your subscription with up to five family members.
Compatible Devices
- iPhone 8 or later,
- iOS 16.1
- Apple Watch Series 3 or later, paired with iPhone 6s
- iPad
- Apple TV models with supported software
- AirPods Pro 3,
- Powerbeats Pro 2 for heart-rate enabled features
In the introductory offer, customers buying an eligible Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3, or Powerbeats Pro 2 will get three months of Fitness Plus free.